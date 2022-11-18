Fans attending the FIFA World Cup in Qatar would have been required to spend 40 per cent more for tickets than the previous edition in Russia. The tickets for the final have jumped to £684 ($812, ₹66,000), a study has shown.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

For the 2018 World Cup in Russia, fans paid an average of £214 ($254, ₹20,700) for a seat, tickets to matches in Qatar cost an average £286 ($340, ₹27,700), a 33.6% increase, according to a study by Keller Sports.

The ticket prices for the edition that starts on 20 November are the most expensive ever for World Cup games in the last 20 years, with those for the final 59% higher than Russia, according to the study by the Munich-based sports outfitter.

Tickets for the 2006 World Cup, held in Germany, were considered the most economical in the last 20 years, with an average cost of £100 ($119, ₹9,720) for matches. Tickets to the final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion cost, on average, £221 ($263, $21,473) per seat.

“The World Cup in Qatar is already considered the most expensive World Cup ever. The construction of six new stadiums and the complete renovation of two other arenas in the country are said to have cost around $3 billion,” the study said.

“Much more money was spent on expanding the infrastructure of the capital Doha, such as transport routes and the reconstruction of the international airport.

“It is hardly surprising that the World Cup in Qatar is also the World Cup with the most expensive tickets on average.”

World football’s governing body FIFA had earlier said nearly three million tickets across the eight stadiums in Qatar had been sold. It is the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East.

(exchange rates mentioned are current value for comparison)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.