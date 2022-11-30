The FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay on Monday was not without its fair share of controversy. Though the Cristiano Ronaldo-led unit did secure a 2-0 victory and qualify for the Round of 16, with a game to spare, there was some debate about the European side’s first goal. Ronaldo appeared to claim the goal but was officially not awarded to him.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

Adidas, FIFA World Cup’s official ball manufacturer, has issued a statement, confirming that Ronaldo did not touch the ball for the first goal. The statement said Adidas had arrived at the conclusion after analysing data from their Connected Ball Technology inside the ball.

World Cup Day 9: Brazil, Portugal into knockouts; fan invades pitch with rainbow flag

“Using the Connected Ball Technology housed in Adidas’ Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game. No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of ‘heartbeat’ in the measurements and in the attached graphic. The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows for a high level of accuracy in the analysis,” the statement read.

The decision by FIFA denied Rolando his ninth World Cup goal, which would have brought him level with Eusebio as Portugal’s highest scorer.

What happened during the match?

In the 54th minute of the game, a cross-cum-shot by Bruno Fernandes was intended for Ronaldo and the Portugal captain tried to head it goalward. The ball found its way into the goal as Portugal took the lead.

Ronaldo went ahead and celebrated his goal with Fernandes and rest of the Portuguese team. But further examination showed that the ball did not touch Ronaldo’s head. The goal was awarded to Fernandes. Watch:

Bruno Fernandes later scored the second goal and led Portugal to victory.

In a press briefing after the fixture, Fernandes said that he believed the ball had touched Ronaldo’s head. “I celebrated as if it had been Cristiano’s goal, it seemed to me that he had touched the ball, my aim was to cross the ball for him,” he said.

Portugal’s next game at the FIFA World Cup is against South Korea on Friday. A victory against South Korea would leave Portugal at the top of Group H in the Qatar World Cup.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.