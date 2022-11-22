Lionel Messi-led Argentina will kickstart their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Saudi Arabia at Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail at 3:30 PM IST.

Argentina, who are dubbed as one of the favourites to lift the elusive trophy in Qatar, will aim to put on a better show this time around. They had previously crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in the round of 16 stage. This could be 35-year-old Messi’s last chance at lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy for the first time ever.

Notably, Argentina are undefeated in their past 36 games, a sequence that includes the 2021 Copa America final against Brazil. They are just two games shy of breaking Italy’s record for the longest run of international matches without defeat.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia, who are playing their sixth FIFA World Cup, have only won two of their last ten games in all competitions, and they will be put to the test by Argentina.

Here’s all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup clash between Argentina and Saudi Arabia:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina (ARG) and Saudi Arabia (KSA) will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will take place on November 22, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (KSA) be played?

The match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (KSA) begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (KSA) match?

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Argentina (ARG) vs Saudi Arabia (KSA) match?

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

