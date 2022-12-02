Brazil play their last Group G game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday (Saturday in India). They take on Cameroon, having already qualified for the last 16 stage. Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 and then Switzerland 1-0 to qualify for the last 16.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

The South American giants will be missing Neymar for the Cameroon game as he continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered in the Serbia game.

On the other hand, Cameroon, who have just one point so far, will be looking to qualify by beating Brazil. If Cameroon beat Brazil and Switzerland fail to defeat Serbia then Cameroon could qualify if they have a better goal difference than other teams.

Here’s everything you need to about watching Brazil vs Cameroon FIFA World Cup match.

When is Brazil vs Cameroon in the FIFA World Cup?

Brazil vs Cameroon is scheduled to be played on 2 December (3 December in India).

What time is Brazil vs Cameroon in the FIFA World Cup?

Brazil vs Cameroon will kick off at 12.30 AM IST on Saturday.

Where will Brazil vs Cameroon be played in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup?

Brazil vs Cameroon will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail which has a capacity of 88,966 fans.

Which TV channel will broadcast Brazil vs Cameroon in the FIFA World Cup?

Brazil vs Cameroon will be broadcast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV HD.

Which streaming app will show Brazil vs Cameroon live?

Brazil vs Cameroon will be live streamed on the JioCinema app. You can also follow the match live on firstpost.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.