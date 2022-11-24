Auto refresh feeds

And it’s HALFTIME at the Lusail Stadium, where five-time champions and strong title favourites Brazil are yet to score thanks to the spirited Serbian side that have thwarted one wave of attack after another.

GOAL! Richarlison puts the Brazilians ahead shortly after the hour mark with the 18th international goal of his career as the Selecao finally grab the lead after being frustrated for so long!

Was a superb low cross from Vinicius from the left flank that set things up nicely for Richarlison, who tapped the ball up in the air and fired it past the goalkeeper with a bicycle kick!

GOAL! It’s a brace from Richarlison and his second strike is even more sensational! The Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward has now struck twice in a space of 10 minutes to put the Selecao firmly in the driver's seat!

BRAZIL WIN! The five-time champions are off to a victorious start in their 2022 campaign thanks to Richarlison’s fireworks in the second half that turned the game on its head after the Selecao were frustrated for the first sixty minutes.

Brazil make two double changes after Richarlison’s second goal; Fred and Rodrygo replace Paqueta and Vinicius Jr in the 76th minute, followed by Gabriel Jesus and Antony replacing Richarlison and Neymar four minutes later.

Richarlison’s twin strikes certainly has put the game firmly in Brazil’s grasp and the five-time champions are even more pumped up, with new waves of attacks testing the Serbian defence. Casemiro nearly adds a third goal in the 82nd minute with his shot hitting the bar. Keeper Milinkovic-Savic also has to work hard to keep shots from Rodrygo and Fred out in the next one minute.

Seven minutes have been added to the clock in stoppage time. Unless Serbia are able to conjure up a miracle in the dying minutes of the game, it should be Brazil heading back with all three points against their name tonight!

For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all good night!

With the final game of Thursday's round of fixtures coming to an end, each team across the eight groups has now played at least one game in the tournament, and sides such as England, Spain, France and Brazil certainly have looked menacing so far.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the Brazil vs Serbia Group G encounter with the Selecao producing a dominant performance to achieve a result similar to the one they managed against the same opposition in Russia four years ago.

Preview: Five-time champions Brazil begin their journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday when they take on Serbia at the Lusail Stadium.

The Tite-coached side are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won the World Cup a total of five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002) besides finishing runners-up twice (1950 and 1998).

Brazil, however, have hit a roadblock of sorts since their fifth world triumph in Japan/South Korea in 2002, getting knocked out in the quarter-finals on three occasions (2006, 2010 and 2018). They reached the semi-finals of the 2014 edition that they hosted before suffering a humiliating 7-1 loss at the hands of eventual champions Germany.

The Brazilian team however, enters the 2022 edition as the tearaway favourites given the sheer range of talent in their ranks as well as the red-hot form of some of their key players such as star forward Neymar.

“His preparation this time has been different. In 2014 he got injured just as he was playing so well, and in 2018 he came into the tournament in a different way because he had a serious injury so hadn’t played much.

“This time is different and he has not been injured. Neymar is a lot better prepared,” said veteran midfielder and Brazil captain Thiago Silva on the eve of their opening game.

The relatively unfancied Serbia, which played as Yugoslavia until the 1998 edition and as Serbia and Montenegro in 2006, failed to progress beyond the group stage in each of its last three appearances in the global tournament.

The team however, enter the tournament as the dark horses, having finished on top of their qualifying group ahead of former European champions Portugal and coach Dragan Stojkovic insisted his side weren’t fazed by the stature of Brazil, the side that had beaten then 2-0 in Russia four years ago.

“We are afraid of nobody in the world, not even Brazil. We don’t need to be afraid,” Stojkovic said ahead of the match.

