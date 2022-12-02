Auto refresh feeds

FIFA World Cup Group G Live Serbia are trying to shake things up as manager Stojkovic make two changes to his line up.

66' Mitrovic came close to scoring as he chest the ball to set himself in front of the goal but fired it over the crossbar.

Shaq the Man 🤷‍♂️ The Swiss captain marked his presence with a sublime near post finish 💥 Relive the opening goal of #SUISRB & keep watching #JioCinema & #Sports18 for LIVE #FIFAWorldCup action ⚽ #Qatar2022 #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 pic.twitter.com/J5SuBognGu

74' Swiss coach Murat Yakin takes off his star player Shaqiri with minutes to go and lead intact. Let's take a look at the opening goal the winger scored earlier in the night.

73' Guimaraes shoots over after Martinelli finds him on the edge of the box.

Mitrovic is 🔛 a scoring spree 🎯✌ Watch the moment when the #️⃣9️⃣ brought #Serbia back into the contest with a 🔝 notch header 🙌 #SRBSUI #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 pic.twitter.com/2IeNKpOpod

80' As we inches close to the final whistle, let's take a look at the opening goal of Serbia scored by in-form Mitrovic.

84' Guimaraes with another chance! shoots it wide this time as Raphinha’s cut back from the touchline finds Guimaraes.

Cameroon are also down to 10 men as Aboubakar was shown his second yellow for taking off his jersey to celebrate the goal.

90 + 2' GOAL! Aboubakar gives Cameroon a shock lead! This is second goal for the striker this World Cup as he heads an inch-perfect cross from the right flank into the goal with Ederson standing no chance to save from close range. Seven minutes left for Brazil to avoid an embarrassing loss to a far inferior opponent.

Full time! The referee blows the final whistle as Switzerland progress to the knockout stage as Group G runner-up with an entertaining win over Serbia. Shaqiri, Embolo and Freuler with goals for the winning cause while Mitrovic continued his rich form with another goal, albeit for the losing cause. Switzerland should take proud of the fact that they finished level on points with World No. 1.

Full time! It's over at the Lusail Stadium as well as World No. 1 Brazil go down by a goal to Cameroon as Aboubakar scores in the injury time to seal a memorable win for his side. Cameroon, however, won't progress to the next round despite the win as their four points tally is two short of table-toppers Brazil and runners-up Switzerland.

That's all from our Live coverage of the group stages. 16 teams proceed to the knockout stages, starting on Saturday with Netherlands taking on USA at 8:30 PM IST. Do tune in!

Neymar is for sure out against Cameroon, and many of Brazil’s stars may join him on the sideline.

Brazil can guarantee the top spot in Group G with a draw, so coach Tite was expected to make changes at nearly every position against Cameroon.

“Tite had already told us after the game against Switzerland that he intended to make changes in the lineup,” Brazil midfielder Fabinho said. “He said he wanted everyone to play and we are happy with that decision.”

Tite planned to use only reserve players: Ederson will replace Alisson in goal, and Dani Alves, Fabinho, Antony and Gabriel Martinelli are all expected to start.

If the 39-year-old Alves does play, he would become the oldest Brazilian to play at a World Cup — ahead of the 38-year-old Thiago Silva, who is Brazil’s captain in Qatar. Alves’ last game at a World Cup was in the round of 16 of the 2014 tournament in Brazil. He was injured four years ago in Russia.

Cameroon needs to beat Brazil and that might not be enough to advance past the group stage for the first time since its run to the quarterfinals in 1990. But Cameroon is at the mercy of other match results, and if both Serbia and Cameroon win its games, then advancing would come down to goal difference.

“We are going to be focused and very disciplined for the whole 90 minutes,” Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said. “I want to see the determination and commitment that will allow us to get the three points.”

Cameroon sent goalkeeper Andre Onana home for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with Song. He was dropped from the lineup before Cameroon’s second game and the Inter Milan goalkeeper was sent home at the beginning of the week.

