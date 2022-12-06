FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Morocco beat Spain on penalties to qualify for last-8

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Morocco beat Spain 4-1 on penalties, after a stalemate in 120 minutes, to qualify for quarterfinals.

FP Sports December 06, 2022 23:40:14 IST
FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Morocco beat Spain on penalties to qualify for last-8

Morocco vs Spain Live: The two teams clash in the last-16 of the FIFA World Cup. AP

Highlights

23:29 (ist)

MOROCCO ARE INTO THE QUARTERS!

Two heroes for Morocco in the penalties. Goalkeeper Yassine Bonou with two saves. Achraf Hakimi who scored the decisive penalty. With a panenka no less!
23:17 (ist)

Penalties

Achraf Hakimi, born in Madrid and raised in Spain, can send Morocco through. He's cool enough to calmly dink it and sends 2010 champions packing! Morocco are into the quarterfinals for the first time ever having beaten Spain 3-1 on penalties after no goals in 120 minutes of football
22:28 (ist)

FULL TIME!

After 90 minutes and six minutes of stoppage time, there are no goals and hence no winner between Morocco and Spain. We're going into extra time and if nothing happens there, penalties.
21:22 (ist)

HALF TIME: Morocco 0-0 Spain

So it is Morocco 0-0 Spain after the first 45 minutes where just one minute was added on. Spain had just one shot for all their possession and passing. That one shot is their fewest on record in the opening 45 minutes of a World Cup match

Stats:

Shots: 🇲🇦 3-1 🇪🇸

Shots on target: 🇲🇦 1-0 🇪🇸

Possession: 🇲🇦 31%-69% 🇪🇸
20:33 (ist)

KICKOFF!

National anthems are done. Teams wish each other luck. Sergio Busquets is the Spain captain at the toss alongside his rival Romain Saiss. Spain get the match underway. Spain in the blue and white tonight and Morocco are in red and green
19:20 (ist)

Playing XI:

Morocco: Bono; Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saïss, Hakimi; Amrabat, Amallah, Ounahi; Boufal, En-Nesyri, Ziyech

Spain: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Asensio, Dani Olmo
19:19 (ist)

Morocco vs Spain Head-to-head

2 wins for Spain, 1 draw, 0 wins for Morocco

1961: Morocco 0-1 Spain, Spain 3-2 Morocco

2018: Spain 2-2 Morocco

Dec 06, 2022 - 23:29 (IST)

MOROCCO ARE INTO THE QUARTERS!

Two heroes for Morocco in the penalties. Goalkeeper Yassine Bonou with two saves. Achraf Hakimi who scored the decisive penalty. With a panenka no less!

Dec 06, 2022 - 23:17 (IST)

Penalties

Achraf Hakimi, born in Madrid and raised in Spain, can send Morocco through. He's cool enough to calmly dink it and sends 2010 champions packing! Morocco are into the quarterfinals for the first time ever having beaten Spain 3-1 on penalties after no goals in 120 minutes of football

Dec 06, 2022 - 23:16 (IST)

Penalties

Benoun misses for Morocco and Spain have a little glimmer of hope. Up next is skipper Sergio Busquets who is denied as well!

Morocco: ✅ ✅ ❌
Spain: ❌ ❌ ❌

Dec 06, 2022 - 23:14 (IST)

Penalties

Carlos Soler's penalty is saved! Bono reads the penalty and Spain are 0/2

Morocco: ✅ ✅
Spain: ❌ ❌

Dec 06, 2022 - 23:13 (IST)

Penalties

Ziyech thunders it down the centre of the goal

Morocco: ✅ ✅
Spain: ❌

Dec 06, 2022 - 23:12 (IST)

Penalties

Sarabia, who had come on as a substitute for the penalties, takes a left footed kick and it is into the post.

Morocco: ✅

Spain: ❌

Dec 06, 2022 - 23:11 (IST)

PENALTIES

Sabiri is the first to step up. Unai Simon goes to his right and the Moroccan player goes left

Morocco: 1

Spain: 0

Dec 06, 2022 - 23:09 (IST)

Spain into penalties for a fifth time at the World Cup. A first for Morocco

Dec 06, 2022 - 23:05 (IST)

120+2' Morocco 0-0 Spain

SARABIA HITS THE POST! Cross into the area, Sarabia is unmarked on the far post, he takes a right footed shot and it hits the post and goes away for a goalkick. That is the last action of regulation time. On to penalties!

Dec 06, 2022 - 23:02 (IST)

Change for Morocco

Ounahi goes off for Morocco and on comes Benoun

Spain are hoping it won’t come down to a penalty shootout against Morocco in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, at least the team is well prepared if it does get to that point.

Spain were also eliminated in a penalty shootout at the 2018 World Cup, by host Russia.

“It doesn’t just depend on luck. It’s a moment of the highest pressure. If you’ve trained for that often, then the way you take a penalty will improve,” Luis Enrique said. “Obviously you cannot train for the pressure and the tension. But it’s manageable. You can cope with that pressure.”

Morocco have been one of the biggest surprises of the tournament by winning a difficult group ahead of 2018 finalist Croatia and 2018 semifinalist Belgium.

Morocco conceded only one goal in their three group matches and the team have big support in Qatar as the last of the four Arab qualifiers still playing — and now the last African team, too, after Senegal were eliminated by England on Sunday.

Spain also met Morocco in the teams’ final group game in 2018, which ended 2-2.

(with inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: December 06, 2022 23:45:29 IST

