Stockholm: The failed bid to create a European Super League (ESL) will have consequences for the 12 clubs one way or another, a Swedish vice president of UEFA's executive committee said Wednesday.

Karl-Erik Nilsson, who is also the president of the Swedish Football Association, said UEFA's executive committee would decide whether to take action against the clubs at its next meeting on Friday.

"It's already had consequences one way or another, with the shame they have to live with now. There will be consequences in their own organisations, and whether there will be further consequences is something we need to discuss," Nilsson told football website Fotbollskanalen.

"But there will be consequences one way or another, not least with regard to confidence issues and whether they can be trusted going forward," he said.

Nilsson would not be drawn on what type of decision the committee could take.

The body would have a "thorough review" on Friday "and then we'll see what alternatives there are and how European football thinks we should handle these issues," he said.

Earlier Wednesday, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin struck a conciliatory tone.

"The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together."