European football matchday: Manchester United at Spurs, West Ham vs Leicester City in top-4 race

ENGLAND

The race for the Premier League's top four takes centre stage as Manchester United head to Tottenham and West Ham host Leicester. United can consolidate second place with a win at seventh-place Tottenham, who won 6-1 at Old Trafford at the start of the season.

Four points separate third-place Leicester and West Ham, who dropped to sixth after Saturday's results. Chelsea and Liverpool are between them.

Newcastle are three points clear of the bottom three going into their match at Burnley, while last-place Sheffield United are on the verge of relegation ahead of a home game against Arsenal.

SPAIN

Atlético Madrid need at least a point from their visit to sixth-place Real Betis to regain the lead in the Spanish league. Real Madrid moved to the top — thanks to a better head-to-head tiebreaker — after beating Barcelona 2-1 in the Clásico in Madrid on Saturday.

Barcelona stayed one point behind the Madrid city rivals. Seeking their first league title since 2014, Atlético have won only one of their last three league matches.

Also Sunday, Valencia host fifth-place Real Sociedad and Granada visit relegation-threatened Valladolid. It will be Valencia's first match since defender Mouctar Diakhaby accused an opponent of racially insulting him last weekend.

ITALY

Inter Milan are aiming for an 11th straight win to restore their 11-point lead atop Serie A when they host relegation-threatened Cagliari. Behind them there is a tight battle for second place.

AC Milan currently occupy that position and won 3-1 at Parma on Saturday. But Juventus can move to within a point of the Rossoneri with a win at home to Genoa.

Atalanta are just a point behind Juve and visit Fiorentina while fifth-place Napoli travel to Sampdoria. Lazio and Roma are also within sight of the top four and the Champions League places. Lazio and Roma play Hellas Verona and Bologna respectively.

FRANCE

It looks like a huge mismatch as third-place Monaco host last-place Dijon. While Monaco have lost once in the last 19 games overall, Dijon are facing a 13th straight defeat.

Fourth-place Lyon have a tougher-looking home game against mid-table Angers. Lyon, who are one point behind Monaco in the chase for a Champions League spot, will be without midfielder Houssem Aouar and forward Tino Kadewere. They are both injured.

Fifth-place Lens have five players out due to coronavirus for the home game against Lorient.

Rennes continue their push for fifth and a Europa League spot against visiting Nantes. Nantes won the last of their eight league titles 20 years ago but are now languishing in 19th place. Nantes coach Antoine Kombouare played down a locker room clash with captain Nicolas Pallois, saying it was a healthy part of the game.

GERMANY

The Bundesliga's relegation fight heats up with last-place Schalke hosting Augsburg before Cologne welcome Mainz. Mainz can leave the relegation zone with a win, and they have looked a different outfit since Bo Svensson took over as coach. Svensson's team are unbeaten in four games.

Cologne are 17th in the 18-team division — two points below Mainz — and on a seven-game winless run since beating Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Schalke are 16 points from safety with seven games to play but the Gelsenkirchen-based club still has pride at stake as they prepare for life in the second division. A win over 11th-place Augsburg would be just the team's second league win in a season that Schalke fans will want to forget.