LaLiga: Valencia walk off against Cadiz after Mouctar Diakhaby gets racially abused

Diakhaby shared a heated exchange with Cadiz's Juan Cala shortly before half-time at the Ramon de Carranza stadium before indicating to the referee he was leaving the field, with the Frenchman's teammates then following him off.

Madrid: Valencia's players walked off the pitch during their LaLiga game against Cadiz on Sunday, after the club said their player Mouctar Diakhaby was racially abused.

After a short delay, the Valencia team returned to the pitch to resume the match but without Diakhaby, who was replaced by Hugo Guillamon.

Valencia posted messages on social media soon after, which read: "The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind.

"We offer our complete backing to @Diakhaby_5. The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch. We support you Mouctar."