Just days before the start of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo rocked the world of football with his explosive interview in which he claimed he felt “betrayed” by Manchester United and that manager Erik ten Hag is trying to force him out of the club.

Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan is yet to be aired but the snippets from it are being released. In the latest revelation, Ronaldo spoke about the pain his family and he had to suffer after one of his newborn twins died.

The footballer had announced in April that his son Angel had died during childbirth.

In the interview with TalkTV, Ronaldo opened up on the moment when he informed his other children that their newborn brother has died. Angel’s twin sister Bella was born healthy.

“Gio arrived home and the kids start to say where’s the other baby, where’s the other baby?” Ronaldo said in the interview that has also been published in The Sun. “The kids start to say ‘Mom, where is the other baby….'”

“After one week I say, ‘Let’s be upfront, and let’s be honest with the kids, let’s say that, Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.’ ”

“That moment was probably the most difficult moment that I have in my life.” Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about the devastating death of his baby son, telling Piers Morgan: “We don’t understand why it happened to us.”@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/tOba0WJpBf — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 15, 2022

‘Worst moment in life’

Ronaldo further said that it was the most difficult moment in his life since his father died.

“[It was] probably the worst moment that I passed through in my life, since my father died,” he said. “When you have a kid, you expect that everything will be normal, and you have that problem, it’s hard…we had quite difficult moments because we don’t understand why it happened to us.”

He added Angle’s ashes are kept at the footballer’s house and that he still talks to him.

“His ashes are with me, like my Daddy, they are here in the house. It is something that I want to hold for the rest of my life and not throw to the ocean or to the sea. I keep with me. They are next to my dad. I have a small church downstairs, a chapel, and I keep my daddy and my son there.”

“Yes I do (talk to Angle and his father)…all the time and they are on my side. You know they help me to be a better man, to be a better person, to be a better father.”

United ‘didn’t believe’ Roanldo about daughter’s illness

In another part of the interview that was released earlier, Ronaldo revealed why he was late for Manchester United’s training for the 2022-23 season.

“They didn’t believe that something was going wrong.” Cristiano Ronaldo has told Piers Morgan he felt doubted by his Manchester United bosses when he told them his newborn daughter was sick.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/Y2jDLFR62J — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 14, 2022

The footballer said that his newborn daughter Bella was ill after her twin brother had died and that delayed his arrival for the preseason, however, Manchester United executives “didn’t believe him”.

“I spoke with the director and the president of Man Utd and they kind of didn’t believe that something was going wrong, which made me feel bad,” Ronaldo said.

“I didn’t want to leave my family to do the pre-season because I didn’t think it was fair to leave my family for a pre-season. This is why I didn’t go.”

Ronaldo slams Ten Hag and Manchester United

Coming to Manchester United, Ronaldo has slammed managed Ten Hag for lack of respect towards the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. The multiple time Champions League, La Liga and Premier League winner has been reduced to a peripheral figure at United since the arrival of Ten Hag at the club.

Recently Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute for United in their 2-0 win against Tottenham. He was then dropped from the squad for the next game against Chelsea.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said of Ten Hag . “Not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed.”

On being asked if he felt he is being forced out of the club, Ronaldo said: “Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

No evolution at United

In another scathing attack, Ronaldo claimed that there has been no progress at the club since his first spell at United.

Ronaldo played for United from 2003-2009 before joining Real Madrid. He also played for Juventus and returned to the English club in 2021.

“Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed,” said Ronaldo.

“I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don’t help (us) reach the top level as (Manchester) City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal…a club with this dimension should be top of the three in my opinion and they are not unfortunately.”

The footballer, who is currently in Qatar with the Portugal national team, also attacked the United owners, the Glazer family.

“The Glazers, they don’t care about the club. I mean, professional sport, as you know, Manchester is a marketing club,” he said. “They will get money from the marketing – the sport, it’s, they don’t really care, in my opinion.

“The fans, they’re always right. I think the fans should know the truth, should know that the players want the best for the club. I want the best for the club. This is why I came to Manchester United.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United have declined to comment on the interview.

“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo,” the statement read. “The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

There have been reports, however, that manager Ten Had has told the club that Ronaldo should not play for them again.

