Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on social media that one of their newborn babies has died. In a joint statement, they revealed their baby son had died and called it the “greatest pain that any parents can feel"

Ronaldo revealed in a social media post last October that the couple were expecting twins. Then in December they announced they were expecting a boy and a girl.

In a post released on the Manchester United forward's Twitter account, they confirmed the birth of a baby girl.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a jointly-signed statement.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."

Ronaldo's first child with Rodriguez, Alana Martina, was born in November 2017. The Portuguese striker is also father to fraternal twins Eva and Mateo, whom he welcomed via a surrogate in June 2017.

Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr., 11 years old, was with a partner who has never been named. Cristiano Jr. plays for Manchester United's junior academy.

Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time. https://t.co/24oyEV8CQi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 18, 2022

"Your pain is our pain, Cristiano," Manchester United tweeted. "Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano. — Premier League (@premierleague) April 18, 2022

English Premier League wrote in a tweet, "The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano."

Real Madrid also responded saying on their web page that the club, "its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting. Real Madrid joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection."

Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with you and your family — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 18, 2022

Rival clubs Leeds United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, also sent condolences.

All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2022

"All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family," Liverpool football club tweeted.

Ronaldo's United teammates also joined the outpouring of sympathy.

Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother ♥️ I’m so sorry — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 18, 2022

"Thoughts are with you and Georgina, brother I'm so sorry," forward Marcus Rashford wrote on Twitter.

Goalkeeper David de Gea responded to Ronaldo's announcement with a simple heart emoji.

