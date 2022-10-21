Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the squad for the Chelsea match by the Premier League club because he refused to come off the bench as a substitute.

“Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham. There has to be consequences. It is important for the attitude and mentality of the group,” said Ten Hag during Chelsea vs Manchester United pre-match press conference on Friday.

“I am the manager, I am responsible for top spot culture here and I have to set standards and values and I have to control them,’ Hag further said.

“In the team, we have values and standards and I have to control that. After Vallecano, I told him it was unacceptable but not him everyone, this is the second time, there are consequences.

“We miss him tomorrow, it’s a miss for the squad but it’s important for the attitude and mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea as that is important.”

Ten Hag further added the step was necessary as he stressed on maintaining harmony in the group through discipline and the ouster will allow Ronaldo and others to think before taking such step again.

“I think it will have a (time for) reflection for him, but also for everyone else, I sent a warning at the start of the season, next time there have to be consequences otherwise when you are living together when you are playing together, football is a team sport and you have to fulfil certain standards. And I have to control it,’ Ten Hag said.

Following his snub, Ronaldo responded to the news in an official statement in which he claimed the incident during Tottenham happened in the heat of the moment. With minutes left for the match to go and United leading 2-0 at the Old Tafford, Ronaldo was spotted walking to the tunnel and reportedly walked off the stadium without taking his belongings from the dressing room.

Ronaldo said on Instagram: “I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me.

“Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us.

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game.”

Chelsea and United will square off on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in London.

