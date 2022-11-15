Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told Manchester United bosses that the Portuguese star should not play for the club again, reported ESPN.

As Cristiano Ronaldo trained with Portugal national team in Lisbon on Monday, Erik ten Hag held a meeting with Manchester United’s co-chairman Joel Glazer, CEO Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough to make his intention clear that he have had enough of the footballer.

Ten Hag, who is on a holiday with his family with the Premier League going on a break for the FIFA World Cup, held the meeting understandably over a video call with the Glazers and said his patience has wore thin with the Portuguese as the manager has already reprimanded him twice earlier. Ten Hag believed that Ronaldo has gone too far by saying he doesn’t respect the Dutch.

As per the report, the club was caught unaware of Ronaldo’s interview and learned about it hours after they defeated Fulham 2-1 at the weekend. The club is already taking legal advice on how to react to the statement made by the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, who has made 10 starts under Ten Hag. Six of Ronaldo’s starts came in the UEFA Europa League as the former Ajax manager showed more faith in young strikers since joining the club last summer.

Ronaldo’s current contract runs till the end of the season while the four-time Champions League winner draws a weekly wage of £500,000. However, with Ten Hag’s reported remark, it is unlikely that Ronaldo will play for Manchester United post the World Cup in Qatar.

The report further stated that unnamed senior players of the team are unhappy with the timing of Ronaldo’s interview as it was right after United gained momentum going into the break with the win on Sunday.

\He was first reprimanded in July for leaving early during a preseason friendly with Rayo Vallecano, and he was sanctioned again in October after his refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur. Ronaldo was ordered to train alone and was suspended for the 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Sources have told ESPN that Ten Hag is still of the opinion that a fit and motivated Ronaldo can help his team during the second half of the season when United hope to be challenging in four competitions.

But he has told club bosses that he is not willing to sacrifice unity within the squad to accommodate the Portugal international and is prepared to see him leave even if a replacement cannot be secured in the January transfer window.