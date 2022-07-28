Commonwealth Games: India's medal tally record at Commonwealth Games (CWG)
Commonwealth Games: How many medals have India won at each CWG edition since Independence?
Commonwealth Games: India have been part of all but four of the 21 Commonwealth Games to have taken place. CWG became part of the sporting calendar in 1934 with India getting the honour to host the games in 2010.
In all, India have won 503 medals at the Commonwealth Games - 181 golds, 173 silvers and 149 bronzes. The most lucrtaive individual Games were the 2010 edition, at home, when India won 101 medals. The second-best was 69 medals at the 2002 Games in Manchester.
When looking at which sport gets India the most medals, it is shooting with 135 medals. Unfortunately for the Indian contingent and medal chances, there is no shooting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Next sport with most medal winners is weightlifting (125) followed by wrestling (102).
At the most recent edition, 1998 CWG in Gold Coast, Australia, India won 66 medals - 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze. 16 of those medals came in shooting which makes the task to match the highs of 2018 or even come close a difficult one.
Shooting, athletics, badminton, boxing, para powerlifting, squash, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling earned India medals in 2018.
In the absence of shooting, India will expect badminton, wrestling, boxing and weightlifting to provide an impetus.
|Year
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Position
|1954
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|–
|1958
|Cardiff
|2
|1
|0
|3
|8th
|1966
|Kingston
|3
|4
|3
|10
|8th
|1970
|Edinburgh
|5
|3
|4
|12
|6th
|1974
|Christchurch
|4
|8
|3
|15
|6th
|1978
|Edmonton
|5
|4
|6
|15
|6th
|1982
|Brisbane
|5
|8
|3
|16
|6th
|1990
|Auckland
|13
|8
|11
|32
|5th
|1994
|Victoria
|6
|11
|7
|24
|6th
|1998
|Kuala Lumpur
|7
|10
|8
|25
|7th
|2002
|Manchester
|30
|22
|17
|69
|4th
|2006
|Melbourne
|22
|17
|11
|50
|4th
|2010
|New Delhi
|38
|27
|36
|101
|2nd
|2014
|Glasgow
|15
|30
|19
|64
|5th
|2018
|Gold Coast
|26
|20
|20
|66
|3rd
|–
|Total
|181
|173
|148
|502
|–
