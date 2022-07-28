Sports

Commonwealth Games: India's medal tally record at Commonwealth Games (CWG)

Commonwealth Games: How many medals have India won at each CWG edition since Independence?

FP Sports July 28, 2022 14:35:09 IST
Commonwealth Games: India's medal tally record at Commonwealth Games (CWG)

Saina Nehwal (L) and PV Sindhu (R) won medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. AP

Commonwealth Games: India have been part of all but four of the 21 Commonwealth Games to have taken place. CWG became part of the sporting calendar in 1934 with India getting the honour to host the games in 2010.

In all, India have won 503 medals at the Commonwealth Games - 181 golds, 173 silvers and 149 bronzes. The most lucrtaive individual Games were the 2010 edition, at home, when India won 101 medals. The second-best was 69 medals at the 2002 Games in Manchester.

When looking at which sport gets India the most medals, it is shooting with 135 medals. Unfortunately for the Indian contingent and medal chances, there is no shooting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Next sport with most medal winners is weightlifting (125) followed by wrestling (102).

At the most recent edition, 1998 CWG in Gold Coast, Australia, India won 66 medals - 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze. 16 of those medals came in shooting which makes the task to match the highs of 2018 or even come close a difficult one.

Shooting, athletics, badminton, boxing, para powerlifting, squash, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling earned India medals in 2018.

In the absence of shooting, India will expect badminton, wrestling, boxing and weightlifting to provide an impetus.

Year City Gold Silver Bronze Total Position
1954 Vancouver 0 0 0 0
1958 Cardiff 2 1 0 3 8th
1966 Kingston 3 4 3 10 8th
1970 Edinburgh 5 3 4 12 6th
1974 Christchurch 4 8 3 15 6th
1978 Edmonton 5 4 6 15 6th
1982 Brisbane 5 8 3 16 6th
1990 Auckland 13 8 11 32 5th
1994 Victoria 6 11 7 24 6th
1998 Kuala Lumpur 7 10 8 25 7th
2002 Manchester 30 22 17 69 4th
2006 Melbourne 22 17 11 50 4th
2010 New Delhi 38 27 36 101 2nd
2014 Glasgow 15 30 19 64 5th
2018 Gold Coast 26 20 20 66 3rd
Total 181 173 148 502

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 28, 2022 14:35:09 IST

TAGS:

also read

Commonwealth Games: IOA advises Indian contingent to limit public appearances during Games
Sports

Commonwealth Games: IOA advises Indian contingent to limit public appearances during Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday advised country's contingent taking part in the upcoming Commonwealth Games to curtail their public appearances and stay indoors

Commonwealth Games: Full list of Indian athletes and teams who have qualified for Birmingham
Sports

Commonwealth Games: Full list of Indian athletes and teams who have qualified for Birmingham

Commonwealth Games: For the fourth straight edition, India have a 200-plus member contingent for the quadrennial event.

Commonwealth Games: India women's relay team member fails dope test, likely to be withdrawn from squad
Sports

Commonwealth Games: India women's relay team member fails dope test, likely to be withdrawn from squad

With the latest dope flunk, the women’s 4x100m relay team has been left with just four members. If an injury happens to the remaining four members, somebody from other track events may have to be roped in, which, however, will affect the team’s performance.