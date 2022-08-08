Commonwealth Games: ‘Lakshya achieved’, Twitter celebrates as shuttler Sen bags gold in men’s singles

Sen defeated Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 to win his maiden Commonwealth Games gold

Not long after PV Sindhu's emphatic victory, it was Lakshya Sen's turn to make the nation proud as he bagged gold in the badminton men's singles event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

The ace shuttler won the final against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong. At the start, Sen was widely seen as the favourite to win the encounter as he had a 2-0 record over the Malaysian shuttler. He had a slow start in the first game but managed to take the lead for a while. However, Ng Tze Yong soon clawed back and levelled the score 7-7. The Malaysian then seized the lead over world No 10 Sen as the latter lost the first game 19-21.