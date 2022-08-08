Commonwealth Games: ‘Lakshya achieved’, Twitter celebrates as shuttler Sen bags gold in men’s singles
Sen defeated Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 to win his maiden Commonwealth Games gold
Not long after PV Sindhu's emphatic victory, it was Lakshya Sen's turn to make the nation proud as he bagged gold in the badminton men's singles event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.
The ace shuttler won the final against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong. At the start, Sen was widely seen as the favourite to win the encounter as he had a 2-0 record over the Malaysian shuttler. He had a slow start in the first game but managed to take the lead for a while. However, Ng Tze Yong soon clawed back and levelled the score 7-7. The Malaysian then seized the lead over world No 10 Sen as the latter lost the first game 19-21.
The second game was equally intense. Sen fought back and took a lead of 11-9. He then totally dominated Yong to win Game 2 21-9. Sen’s stunning comeback saw the contest head into a decider.
In Game 3, Sen managed to take a 7-4 lead. As Yong kept making mistakes in the heat of the encounter, Sen extended his lead to 11-7. The ace shuttler then faced some troubles after Yong made a spirited comeback and managed to narrow down the lead. But Sen held his nerve in the final moments and won the decider 21-16.
After Lakshya Sen’s sensational victory, Twitter erupted in jubilation. Here are some of the reactions:
The President of India congratulated Sen over his victory.
The young and energetic Lakshya Sen makes India proud! Congratulations on winning the badminton gold at #CommonwealthGames. The way you bounced back with a commanding display symbolises a bold new India that is determined to win. You make our tricolour go up again at Birmingham.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 8, 2022
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote, “The whole nation is extremely proud of @lakshya_sen for winning the Gold Medal at #CommonwealthGames !! Congratulations Lakshya for making India proud once again”.
The whole nation is extremely proud of @lakshya_sen for winning the Gold Medal at #CommonwealthGames !!
Congratulations Lakshya for making India proud once again #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022pic.twitter.com/SCO4Lx7svv
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 8, 2022
“What a fighter! Just refused to give up until he won. Which he did. Through sheer will. Congratulations” wrote Wasim Jaffer.
What a fighter! Just refused to give up until he won. Which he did. Through sheer will. Congratulations @lakshya_sen #CWG22indiapic.twitter.com/ORL4i5MF67
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 8, 2022
“We knew @lakshya_sen was a star but wow, he is shining bright today,” tweeted Harsha Bhogle
We knew @lakshya_sen was a star but wow, he is shining bright today.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2022
Here are some more reactions:
LAKSHYA ACHIEVED !!
Our young sensation @lakshya_sen clinches the GOLD after a solid comeback, winning 2-1 (19-21 21-9 21-16) against Tze Yong (MAS) in the Badminton MS Gold Medal bout at the #CommonwealthGames2022#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/FdSw6dWXrG
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022
- ! Congratulations to Lakshya Sen on bagging in his first Commonwealth Games.
Take a bow!
Getty • #LakshyaSen#Badminton#B2022#CWG2022#TeamIndia#BharatArmypic.twitter.com/ETSz8krSML
— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 8, 2022
What a SENsational Gold medal for @lakshya_sen in his very first CWG and first major international multi sport event for . He had a shoulder injury 1 month before the CWG & worked so hard to come back. So happy and proud of this young boy. pic.twitter.com/2sAaLTIBkF
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 8, 2022
Gold medal for Lakshya Sen!!
India take gold in both the badminton singles.
— Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) August 8, 2022
Congratulations to Lakshya Sen for winning the gold medal and well done to Tze Yong for defying expectations and reaching the final. #B2022
— Lee Seng Foo李成富 (@sengfoo88) August 8, 2022
Sen had won the bronze medal at the World Championships in December 2021, becoming the fourth Indian to achieve this feat.
He also secured the silver medal at the All England Cup earlier this year and was part of the Indian men’s badminton team that won the Thomas Uber Cup.
