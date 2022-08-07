Indian missed a clean sweep at the event as Praveen Chithravel finished fourth, just 0.3 metres behind the bronze medal winner.

In a historic achievement for India, Eldhose Paul grabbed the gold medal for India in triple jump, whereas Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid won a silver medal at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Sunday.

Paul jumped a mammoth 17.03 metres in his third attempt after having an average start in the first two attempts.

Narangolintevid was not too far behind his compatriot with 17.02 metres as he finished second. His best jump in the first four attempts was 16.71 metres, being out of medal contention. However, he produced a magical jump in his fifth attempt.

This was the first time an Indian won a gold medal in triple jump at the CWG. This was also the first time that two Indians finished on the podium for triple jump.

Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief won the bronze medal after he registered a jump of 16.92 metres in his starting attempt itself.

Indian missed a clean sweep of the event as Praveen Chithravel finished fourth, just 0.3 metres behind the bronze medal winner Perinchief. He jumped 16.89 metres in the third round and had placed himself in the bronze medal position before Narangolintevid created magic in the fifth round.

Race Walk bronze

Elsewhere, Sandeep Kumar won a bronze medal in the men’s 10,000m walk race—the race in 38.49.21 minutes—as India progressed by leaps in the track and field events.

With multiple gold medals already won on Sunday, India are breathing down the neck of New Zealand for the fourth position on the medals tally as they trail the Kiwi’s 17 gold medals by one medal at 16. India’s total tally has risen to 46 medals.

