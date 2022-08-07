While Sandeep Kumar won the bronze medal on the track, Annu Rani made wonders in the field and won a javelin throw bronze medal.

India’s Sandeep Kumar created history in men’s 10,000m walk race as he finished third to win a bronze medal at the ongoing Birmingham Games on Sunday with a personal best time of 38.39.21 minutes.

Kumar, right from the start, was in dominating position as he finished the first 1,000m ranked 1, and never dropped below 3rd at the end of splits. He was also is a gold medal position at the end of 9,000m split, but Australia’s Declan Tingay and Canada’s Evan Dunfee overtook him in the final 1,000m to win silver and gold respectively.

What a day for Team in athletics @birminghamcg22 Sandeep Kumar wins the and India's 3rd medal of the day with a Personal Best#EkIndiaTeamIndia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/keTaLUIbF0 — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2022

Canada’s Duffee completed the walk in 38.36.37 minutes, also creating a Commonwealth Games record, whereas Tingay registered a personal best of 38.42.33 minutes.

Kumar won yet another medal in 10,000m in race walk after Priyanka Goswami won silver in the women’s event on Saturday.

Javelin bronze

While Kumar won the medal on track, Annu Rani made wonders in the field and won a javelin throw bronze medal.

After a poor start with just 55.61 in first attempt and two back-to-back fouls, Rani out of nowhere, produced a throw of 60.00 metres and secured the third position.

Annu Rani also became first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal in CWG.

Australia bagged the gold and silver medal with Mackenzie Little winning the silver medal and Kelsey-Lee Barber coming to the fore with a final round of throw 64.43 metres.

Annu Rani is remarkable athlete. She displayed great resilience and showed topmost skills. I am glad that she has won a Bronze medal in Javelin. Congratulations to her. I am certain she will continue to excel in the coming years. #Cheer4India @Annu_Javelin pic.twitter.com/CVPI87yRQZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

In what has proved to be a Super Sunday for India, they have jumped to the fifth position on the medals tally with 47 medals.

