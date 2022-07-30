Sports

Commonwealth Games: 'India on a roll', Twitter celebrates Gururaja Poojary winning second medal for the nation

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India's tally on Saturday.

FP Sports July 30, 2022 18:59:24 IST
Commonwealth Games: 'India on a roll', Twitter celebrates Gururaja Poojary winning second medal for the nation

Gururaja Poojary won India's second medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: Screenshot form SonyLIV app.

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India's tally on Saturday.

Gururaja, a sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in the third place.

Commonwealth Games: India scheduleResultsMedals tally

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's second medal win at the 2022 CWG.

With PTI inputs

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 30, 2022 18:59:24 IST

TAGS:

also read

Commonwealth Games: Results of Indian athletes and sportspersons in Birmingham
Sports

Commonwealth Games: Results of Indian athletes and sportspersons in Birmingham

Commonwealth Games Results: India's results from the 22nd CWG in Birmingham with scores updated as and when events conclude.

Commonwealth Games: Medals tally at 2022 Birmingham Games
Sports

Commonwealth Games: Medals tally at 2022 Birmingham Games

Medals tally at 2022 Commonwealth Games: A look at the top-10 medal-winning countries and territories in Birmingham.

CWG 2022 India Day 1 complete schedule, time in IST: Cricket, hockey, India vs Pakistan badminton on opening day
Sports

CWG 2022 India Day 1 complete schedule, time in IST: Cricket, hockey, India vs Pakistan badminton on opening day

CWG 2022 Day 1 India schedule: For India, the event begins at 1:00 PM IST with the unfamiliar game Lawn Bowls, which will see Tania Choudhury compete against Scotland's Dee Hoga in the first round.