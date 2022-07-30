Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India's tally on Saturday.

Gururaja, a sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in the third place.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's second medal win at the 2022 CWG.

Overjoyed by the accomplishment of P. Gururaja! Congratulations to him for winning the Bronze at the Commonwealth Games. He demonstrated great resilience and determination. I wish him many more milestones in his sporting journey. pic.twitter.com/i04Fv2owtW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

Great going. Gururaja Poojary wins the Bronze Medal as he lifts a combined weight of 269Kg in the Men's Weightlifting - 61Kg #CommonwealthGames https://t.co/qtAWGlawCE — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 30, 2022

Karnataka on the medal table! Congratulations to Udupi-born Gururaja Poojary on winning in the men's 61kg category weightlifting for India #CWG2022 It is a matter of pride for us all that this is his second CWG medal, he had won a(56 kg) at the 2018 #CommonwealthGames. pic.twitter.com/MpxlXjoj8h — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) July 30, 2022

Congratulations Gururaja Poojary on winning the in weightlifting ️‍♀️ in the 61 KG category. #Ekindiateamindia

#weightlifting — Manish Kaushik (@iboxermanish) July 30, 2022

India on a roll ️‍♂️ Great show by Gururaja Poojary bagging the bronze medal in weightlifting at the commonwealth games. #B2022 pic.twitter.com/dSkvxrsD72 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) July 30, 2022

He wont win a gold but Poojary Gururaja, with probably the last lift of his CWG career (He'll be 33 next time around) makes a 3 kilo personal best lift of 151 kg in the clean and jerk stage to guarantee a bronze in the mens61kg category at the CWG. Can't ask for more. pic.twitter.com/vaXkY83Y6h — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 30, 2022

India is off the mark at the #CommonwealthGames 2022! Congratulations to Sanket Sargar for bagging a silver medal in the Men’s 55 Kg weightlifting & Gururaja Poojary for winning a bronze medal in Men's 61 Kg weightlifting categories.#CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/JFjt76P6qE — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) July 30, 2022

Team India wins its second Medal. Congratulations Gururaja Poojary on winning the in weightlifting ️‍♀️ in the 61 KG category. #Ekindiateamindia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/SIWhkyINyQ — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 30, 2022

SECOND #CWG2022 medal for India is here! Gururaja Poojary brings home a weightlifting bronze (61 kg) after a thrilling contest with Canada's Youri Simard. Son of a pick-up truck driver, Gururaja who hails from Udupi, had won a silver (56 kg) at the 2018 Games. pic.twitter.com/CxefoWiWgf — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) July 30, 2022

With PTI inputs

