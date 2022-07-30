Gururaja Poojary doubled India's joy on the second day of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning the bronze medal in the men's 61kg weightlifting event.

Gururaja Poojary doubled India's joy on the second day of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning the bronze medal in the men's 61kg weightlifting event.

Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil bin Bidin won gold in the event, while the silver went to Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

It was India's second medal of the day and of the quadrennial event. Earlier in the day, weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar opened the account for India by winning silver in the men’s 55kg event.

Gururaja had won a silver in the 56kg weight class at the 2018 Games in Gold Coast. At Birmingham, he won bronze with a total lift of 269kg. He made the best attempt of 118kg in the snatch round and 151kg in the clean and jerk round.

Gururaja had won gold at the Commonwealth Championships in 2016.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.