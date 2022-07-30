Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar opens India's account with men's 55kg silver
Sargar finished just behind Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan, who snatched the coveted gold medal from the Indian in his third and final Clean and Jerk attempt of 142kg to finish with a total score of 249.
Birmingham: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar helped India open their account in the 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning silver medal in the men's 55kg final.
Sargar finished just behind Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan, who snatched the coveted gold medal from the Indian in his third and final Clean and Jerk attempt of 142kg to finish with a total score of 249kg.
LIVE: Commonwealth Games Day 2 Live Updates
India's Sanket Sargar on the podium after winning silver medal in 55kg men’s ️♀️ event. #CommonwealthGames2022
Follow #B2022 LIVE: https://t.co/okXAbSoNZS pic.twitter.com/Es45YDUWwS
— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) July 30, 2022
The Sangli native, who appeared to have suffered an injury during his final C&J attempt, finished with a score of 248kg, one kilo less than that of Kasdan though well ahead of Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara, who registered a total score of 225kg to take home the bronze medal.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
All three weightlifters won the first medal for their respective nations.
At the time of writing, Australia lead the way in the medal table with 17 medals across two days, including nine gold, with hosts England second with 12 medals, including 3 golds.
Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Commonwealth Games: ‘Need to pick up the pieces,’ says Tejaswin Shankar after finally being allowed to compete
Shankar was on Friday cleared to compete at the Games after the organisers accepted his entry at IOA's request, ending a month-long drama surrounding his participation.
Explained: How the flag-bearers for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony are picked
Ahead of the opening ceremony that takes place on Thursday, we take a look at the process behind the selection of the flag-bearers.
IOA announces 322-strong Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games 2022
The Indian Olympic Association on Saturday announced a 322-strong contingent including 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff for the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games