Birmingham: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar helped India open their account in the 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning silver medal in the men's 55kg final.

Sargar finished just behind Malaysia's Aniq Kasdan, who snatched the coveted gold medal from the Indian in his third and final Clean and Jerk attempt of 142kg to finish with a total score of 249kg.

The Sangli native, who appeared to have suffered an injury during his final C&J attempt, finished with a score of 248kg, one kilo less than that of Kasdan though well ahead of Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara, who registered a total score of 225kg to take home the bronze medal.

All three weightlifters won the first medal for their respective nations.

At the time of writing, Australia lead the way in the medal table with 17 medals across two days, including nine gold, with hosts England second with 12 medals, including 3 golds.

