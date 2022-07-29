India, gold medal winners at the Gold Coast Games four years ago, were represented by star paddler Manika Batra as well as Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, and Diya Chitale.

India were off to a winning start in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) table tennis with the women's team blanking South Africa 3-0 in Round 1 of the women's event.

India, gold medal winners at the Gold Coast Games four years ago, were represented by star paddler Manika Batra as well as Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, and Diya Chitale.

The pair of Akula and Reeth began the fixture by breezing past the South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 in the doubles event.

The Indians similarly dominated the singles fixtures. Batra outplayed Musfiquh Kalam 11-5, 11-3, 11-2 to send out a warning to her rivals in the field, while Akula produced a similar effort against Patel, producing a 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 victory to help the Indian team clinch the rubber.

India will face Fiji in the women's team event later today.

India didn't have the best of starts in the lawn bowls however, as Tania Choudhary lost to Scotland's Dee Hoggan 10-21 in the Women's Section B fixture. New Zealand then blanked India 12-3 in the Men's Triples Sectional Section A match.

India next take on Australia in the opening match of the women's T20 cricket event.

