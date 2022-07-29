CWG 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: Lawn Bowls event starts
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: Remaining fixtures for today!
6:30 PM: India vs Ghana – Women’s Group Stage (Hockey)
7:01 PM: Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan; Women’s Individual Sprint Distance Final (Triathlon)
7:30 PM: India vs Malaysia; Men’s Pair Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)
7:30 PM: England vs India; Women’s Four Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)
8:30 PM: India vs Fiji; Women’s Qualifying Round 1 (Table Tennis)
9:50 PM: Men’s Team Pursuit Final (if Qualified) (Cycling – Track)
10:25 PM: Women’s Team Sprint Final (if Qualified) (Cycling – Track)
10:30 PM: India vs Falkland Islands; Men’s Pair Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)
10:30 PM: India vs Cook Islands; Women’s Four Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)
10:33 PM: Men’s Team Sprint Final (if Qualified) (Cycling – Track)
11:00 PM: India vs Singapore; Men’s Qualifying Round 1 (Table Tennis)
11:00 PM: Anahat Singh vs Jada Ross (St. Vincente & Grenadines); Women’s Singles Round of 64 (Squash)
11:45 PM: Joe Chapman (British Virgin Islands) vs Abhay Singh; Men’s Singles Round of 64 (Squash)
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: India schedule till 5 PM!
1:00 PM: Dee Hogan (Scotland) vs Tania Choudhury; Women’s Singles Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)
1:00 PM: India vs New Zealand; Men’s Triples Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)
2:00 PM: India vs South Africa; Women’s Qualifying Round 1 (Table Tennis)
2:41 PM: Kushagra Rawat; 400m FreeStyle Heat 3 (Swimming)
3:25 PM: Vishvajeet Singh, Naman Kapil, Venkappa Shivappa Kengalugutti, Anantha Narayanan, Dinesh Kumar; Men’s Team Pursuit 4000M Qualification (Cycling – Track)
3:30 PM: India v Australia; Group A match (Cricket)
4:00 PM: Tania Choudhury vs Daphne Arthur Almond (Falkland Island); Women’s Singles Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)
4:00 PM: Scotland vs India; Men’s Triples Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)
4:03 PM: Sajan Prakash; 50m Butterfly Heat 6 (Swimming)
4:12 PM: Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe; Women’s Team Sprint Qualification (Cycling – Track)
4:26 PM: Srihari Nataraj; 100m BackStroke Heat 4 (Swimming)
4:26 PM: Ashish Kumar Singh; 100m BackStroke S9 Heats (Para Swimming)
4:30 PM: Yogeshwar Singh, Satyajit Mondal, Saif Sadik Tamboli; Men’s Individual and Team Qualifying Subdivision 2 (Gymnastics)
4:30 PM: India vs Barbados; Men’s Qualifying Round 1 (Table Tennis)
4:46 PM: Y Rojit Singh, L Ronaldo Singh, E David Beckham, Esow Alben; Men’s Team Sprint Qualification (Cycling – Track)
5:00 PM: Shiva Thapa vs Suleman Baloch (Pakistan); 63.5 kg Round of 32 (Boxing)
India vs Pakistan – Mixed Team Group A (Badminton)
CWG 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: Cricket returns! All eyes will be on the Indian women's cricket team as they begin the nation's campaign for its maiden CWG medal in the sport. Women's cricket is also making its debut with the T20 competition. Cricket was part of 1998 games with 16 men's teams playing. It was back then given the List A status. India play Australia today at 3.30 PM IST.
Preview: The wait is over and the action is about to resume at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Things kicked off last night with a glamorous opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium. Men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and badminton star PV Sindhu were the flag bearers for India during the ceremony.
With the opening ceremony done, the focus now shifts to sporting action with a lot of Indian athletes in action on Day 1. India will face Australia in the women's cricket T20 competition as the sport makes a return to CWG. India women's hockey team will play their first match against Ghana while the badminton mixed team will open its campaign against Pakistan. The table tennis team event will also be played today.
Ace swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natraj will take part in their respective heats while renowned boxer Shiva Thapa will take on Pakistan's Suleman Baloch in the 60-63kg category Round of 32 match.
India had finished third in the standings in the 2018 CWG which was hosted in Gold Coast in Australia. India clinched 66 medals back then. Australia were at the top with 198 medals and England were second with 136 medals.
Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Sports Network channels {SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD, SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 and SONY TEN 4 HD} and DD Sports. The Games can also be streamed live on SonyLiv app.
