Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 1: Live action begins at CWG today and Indian athletes will be in action in a number of events. The biggest focus will be on India vs Australia cricket match as the sport returns to CWG. India will also face Pakistan in mixed team badminton event.

CWG 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Day 1 action from the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The main focus today will be on India's cricket match against Australia. Women's cricket is making its debut at the Games. India also face Pakistan in badminton mixed team event. Stay tuned for all the updates...

CWG 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: India will be looking to better their tally from 2018. At Gold Coast, India won a total of 66 medals with 26 golds. Australia were first with 198 medals and England came second with 136 medals.

CWG 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: Cricket returns! All eyes will be on the Indian women's cricket team as they begin the nation's campaign for its maiden CWG medal in the sport. Women's cricket is also making its debut with the T20 competition. Cricket was part of 1998 games with 16 men's teams playing. It was back then given the List A status. India play Australia today at 3.30 PM IST.

CWG 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: Women's hockey team starts their campaign today against Ghana. The team will be looking to make a comeback after a disappointing World Cup. Their match is at 6.30 PM.

"How the tournament pans out here will be crucial to push cricket for the Olympics in the future," Ayaz Memon said on SonyLIV.

Preview: The wait is over and the action is about to resume at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Things kicked off last night with a glamorous opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium. Men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and badminton star PV Sindhu were the flag bearers for India during the ceremony.

With the opening ceremony done, the focus now shifts to sporting action with a lot of Indian athletes in action on Day 1. India will face Australia in the women's cricket T20 competition as the sport makes a return to CWG. India women's hockey team will play their first match against Ghana while the badminton mixed team will open its campaign against Pakistan. The table tennis team event will also be played today.

Ace swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natraj will take part in their respective heats while renowned boxer Shiva Thapa will take on Pakistan's Suleman Baloch in the 60-63kg category Round of 32 match.

India had finished third in the standings in the 2018 CWG which was hosted in Gold Coast in Australia. India clinched 66 medals back then. Australia were at the top with 198 medals and England were second with 136 medals.

Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Sports Network channels {SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD, SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 and SONY TEN 4 HD} and DD Sports. The Games can also be streamed live on SonyLiv app.

