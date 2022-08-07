Boxers Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghangas added gold medals in their respective categories.

Indian athletes enjoyed another day of gold rush at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday, taking the country’s gold medal tally to 17 this CWG. Boxers Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghangas added gold medals in their respective categories, and there will be even more prospects of gold incoming, with boxer Sagar, and the India women’s cricket team all in action later on. Tge India women’s cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur would be taking on Australia in the final of the T20 competition that gets underway in less than an hour.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Let’s take a look at an overview of Indian performers on Day 10 of CWG 2022:

Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland in the women’s light heavyweight final, to clinch the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Nikhat had beaten Stubley Alfia Savannah of England in the semi-final courtesy a 5-0 scoreline.

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter gold medal match

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stayed on course for an elusive gold medal while Laskhya Sen entered his maiden final at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Sindhu rode on her technical superiority to outwit Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest to reach her second successive final.

In the following match on the show court, Sen, the world number 10, lost his way after a dominating start against 87-ranked Jia Heng Teh of Singapore.

Sen, however, recovered to complete a 21-10, 18-21, 21-16 win in the men's singles semifinals.

India women's hockey team clinch bronze

India women have won a historic bronze medal in hockey at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday, after defeating New Zealand in what transpired into another shootout after the teams ended tied at 1-1 in the regulation 60 minutes.

In a match that was dominated by India for the most part of the four quarters, New Zealand scored a goal off a penalty stroke with just 18 seconds left on the clock. India’s Navneet tried to kick the ball away after the Kiwis tried to score off a penalty corner, and the umpire rightly awarded a penalty stroke.

India win historic gold, silver in triple jump

In a historic achievement for India, Eldhose Paul grabbed the gold medal for India in triple jump, whereas Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid won a silver medal at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Sunday.

Paul jumped a mammoth 17.03 metres in his third attempt after having an average start in the first two attempts.

Annu Rani clinches bronze in javelin throw

Annu Rani on Sunday became the first female javelin thrower to win a medal at Commonwealth Games, when she won bronze in Birmingham.

Rani launched a throw of 60m in her fourth attempt to ebd in third place.

Achanta Sharath Kamal-G Sathiyan pair win silver

India’s table tennis pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan won silver in the men’s doubles final, beating England’s Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 in the final.

