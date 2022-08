Commonwealth Games Day 10 LIVE: Amit Panghal, Nitu win boxing gold; India clinch bronze in women's hockey

CWG 2022 Day 10 LIVE Updates: Amit Panghal won men's 51kg boxing gold while Nitu clinched gold in women's 48kg. India defeated New Zealand in the shootout to win bronze in women's hockey.

FP Sports August 07, 2022 13:48:55 IST

Auto refresh feeds