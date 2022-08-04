Even if all the remaining Indian boxers win medals, the will fall short of the total of nine with three each of gold, silver and bronze won in 2018.

Birmingham: Feeding off the huge Indian fan base here in Birmingham, Amit Panghal outclassed Scotsman Lennon Mulligan 5-0 in a unanimous verdict, to ensure India a fourth medal from the sport.

The silver medallist from the 2018 Commonwealth Games, sounded confident and also thanked the crowd which seemed to go wild as he pounded his opponent in the final round.

Panghal’s win also meant another step towards adding the Commonwealth Games gold medal to his collection and in the process make up for what he feels was a disappointment at the Tokyo Olympics. Panghal’s best moment came at 2019 World Championships in Yekaterinburg, when he won a silver. He won gold at the 2018 Asian Games and the 2019 Asian Championships.

Panghal, happy with his form and show so far, added, “I am confident of winning the gold medal especially after that performance. He was a good fighter, but I was much better.”

“I had never boxed him before so I didn’t know much about him but I had a strategy and it worked very well. I hit and moved, hit and moved. I have been working on my endurance and footwork and I feel so strong because I know I can win every fight.”

Like many of the other Indian athletes here in Birmingham, Panghal also thanked the Indian fans, saying, “The support from the Indians in the crowd kept me going and I loved it.”

Three of the eight male boxers who are here have already been eliminated, while the only woman to be eliminated of the four who have come here is the Olympic medallist, Lovlina Borgohain.

So far three men: Amit Panghal (51 kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg) and Sagar Ahlawat (92 kg) have reached semi-finals and are assured of medals. Rohit Tokas (67 kg) is yet to fight in his quarter-final bout and a win will assure him a medal.

The three women in semi-finals are led by Nitu Ghanghas (48 kg), Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) and Jasmine Lamboria (60 kg), while Lovlina was upset in the quarters.

Even if all the remaining seven boxers win medals, the will fall short of the total of nine with three each of gold, silver and bronze won in 2018.

The 26-year-old Panghal beat a younger Scottish opponent, Mulligan. In the first two rounds, Panghal tried to draw his opponent in to attack, but the Scot stayed out. Yet Amit did manage enough points in between to score and ensure he was well ahead and he also had the Scot down for a standing count in the second round.

In the final round Panghal pounded Mulligan to put the issue beyond doubt.

Jaismine Lamboria assured herself and India a medal by qualifying for the women's boxing 60kg semifinals, beating New Zealand's Troy Garton by a split decision.

