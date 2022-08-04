Boxers Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghanghas and Mohammed Hussamuddin reached the semifinals of boxing in their respective categories with contrasting results. Boxing confirms bronze at least if you reach the last-four round.

India's star boxer Nikhat Zareen assured third medal for India in the discipline late on Wednesday when the reigning World Champion defeated Wales' Helen Jones by a unanimous verdict (5-0) in the light flyweight category quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Out of the five judges, three gave the same scoring of 30-27 in Nikhat's favour while the remaining two saw it as a close call at 29-28; sealing her semifinal berth and assuring a bronze at least. She will next face England's Savannah Stubley in the last-four on Saturday (6 August).

Earlier Nitu Ghanghas also assured India of another medal, with victory over Nicole Clyde in the quarter-finals of the women’s 48kg event. This was followed by another medal confirmation as Mohammed Hussamuddin defeated Namibia's Tryagain Ndevelo in a close bout by 4-1 split verdict to reach the semifinals of the men's featherweight category.

While 21-year-old Nitu, a two-time youth gold medallist, was declared the winner by ABD (Abandon) when her Northern Ireland opponent Nicole Clyde threw in the towel in the third and final round of the quarter-final match.

With PTI inputs