Amit Panghal joined Nitu, Mohammad Hussamuddin and Nikhat Zareen in assuring themselves of a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham: Boxer Amit Panghal advanced to the semifinals of the men's flyweight category with win over Lennon Mulligan at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday. All five judges scored the bout in the Indian's favour to assure him of at least a bronze medal.

Four boxers have now confirmed medals for India at the Commonwealth Games. On Wednesday, Nitu, Mohammed Hussamuddin and Nikhat Zareen progressed to the last-four to seal their medals.

The bout wasn't of great quality but the 26-year-old Indian prevailed over his much younger Scottish opponent, tiring him out with a solid defence. He gained points with occasional ferocious counter-attack.

In the first two rounds, Gold Coast silver medallist Panghal employed a guard down approach to invite Mulligan to go on the offensive but swayed away from his reach with some nimble footwork.

In between he did land a couple of left jabs to rattle the 20-year-old Scot and in the final round unleashed a barrage of 'one-two' combinations (a left-jab followed by a right cross).

Mulligan in fact got a standing count and by the end of round two, the writing was on the wall that Panghal will earn a second CWG medal.

