Commonwealth Games 2022 Badminton Live: India take on Pakistan in the mixed team event.

Defending mixed team event champions India get their defence underway against Pakistan at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

GOAL! 🇮🇳 INDIA LEAD! Gurjit Kaur is clinical from the penalty corner and India are ahead in just the third minute

21-9! Indian pair takes the opening set with no discomfort as Sumeeth wins the game-winning point with a smash that left Siddique no chance to react.

Second Game score: 8-6 The Pakistani pair of Bhatti/Siddique have come back stronger in the second game as they begin it with a 28-shot rally. Two erratic smashes by Sumeeth did them some favour too as the neighbours keep themselves in the game. The cushion of two points still remains with India

India Badminton Live: India's flag bearer PV Sindhu will open her medal run as the Indian badminton mixed team will take on neighbours Pakistan in their first group match of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Day 1.

India are overwhelming favourite in the Group 1, that also comprises of other minnows Australia and Sri Lanka.

With the format comprising two singles and three doubles, Sindhu, Sen and Srikanth are expected to get India two points but it will come down to doubles players, especially the world number 8 men's pairing of Chirag and Satwik to deliver.

While Chirag-Satwik pair is coming into the tournament after playing a pivotal role in India's epic Thomas Cup win, the women's and mixed pairings are new combinations and haven't had a lot of game time. Gayatri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly qualified after coming on top in the selection trials in April.

But the duo skipped most of the Asian leg events post the trials with Gayatri nursing an injury. When they returned at Malaysia Masters, the duo was sent packing in straight games by world number 11 Tan Pearly and Thinaah Muralitharan.

