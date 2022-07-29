Q1: India 1-0 Ghana
WHAT A SAVE! Goalkeeper stranded, goal gaping and Sulemana stands tall to defy India and from the score becoming 2-0. After the first quarter, India lead 1-0
India vs Ghana, Commonwealth Games Live: India women begin their hockey campaign at 2022 CWG as they face Ghana in Birmingham.
More on the first goal...
It was Salima Tete who injected the ball into the area from the penalty corner, Sushila Chanu trapped it beautifully and Gurjit Kaur stepped up to smack the ball into the right corner. After struggling with PCs in the World Cup, a good, positive start
Pre-tournament speak: Vandana Kataria
“Our preparations have been going great. After the World Cup we have had 2 weeks to prepare for the opener. We have dedicated all our time working on our strengths and making sure that we can iron out our weaknesses as a team. I think our squad has improved considerably in these 2 weeks.”
"Even though our performance at the World Cup was not a display of our full potential, it fills me with hope and joy that we always looked to play our own game. We never gave up which shows the mental fortitude the players in this squad have thereby giving us an edge ahead of our first game at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”
Preview: The Commonwealth Games 2022 is up and running in Birmingham, England, and Savita Punia-led India women’s hockey team open their campaign on Friday when they take on Ghana in a Pool A match.
India are coming off a disappointing campaign at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, where they finished ninth, and would hope to start afresh in Birmingham.
This also presents an opportunity for the India women’s hockey team to break a 16-year medal drought at CWG. The last time the women’s hockey team won a medal was in Melbourne in 2006, when they clinched silver after losing to hosts Australia in the Gold Medal match.
Savita Punia’s side would look to draw inspiration from their FIH Pro League campaign, where India finished third.
India’s opponents in Pool A include Ghana, Wales, hosts England and Canada.
