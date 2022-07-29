Pre-tournament speak: Vandana Kataria

“Our preparations have been going great. After the World Cup we have had 2 weeks to prepare for the opener. We have dedicated all our time working on our strengths and making sure that we can iron out our weaknesses as a team. I think our squad has improved considerably in these 2 weeks.”

"Even though our performance at the World Cup was not a display of our full potential, it fills me with hope and joy that we always looked to play our own game. We never gave up which shows the mental fortitude the players in this squad have thereby giving us an edge ahead of our first game at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”