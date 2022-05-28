Liverpool enter the UEFA Champions League final hoping to exact revenge on Real Madrid who beat them in the 2018 showpiece.

The last time Real Madrid and Liverpool met in a Champions League final, the venue had a very different look. Kyiv’s NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, the host stadium for the 2018 final, is now doing its part in aiding the refugees amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. St Petersburg, in neighbouring Russia, some 1200 kilometres away, was due to host the 2022 Champions League final. Once again featuring the two clubs — as it transpired — but has now been moved to Paris as part of sanctions imposed on Russia.

For Liverpool, that night in Kyiv is one to forget. Especially for Mohamed Salah. His first appearance in European club football's showpiece game came to an agonisingly premature end. The Egyptian forward was forced off in tears after suffering a shoulder injury in a challenge with Sergio Ramos, who was accused of cynically slamming his opponent into the pitch.

Real Madrid went on to win 3-1 that night, winning their 13th European title in the process, and Salah has never been able to let that night go. "That was the worst moment in my career," the 29-year-old said at Liverpool's pre-match media day this week. "I was really, really down in that time.

"I was like: 'We cannot lose this way.' I never felt that feeling before in football, especially the first Champions League (final) for all of us."

Immediately after Real Madrid made a miraculous comeback to beat Manchester City in the semi-final, Salah wrote on social media: “We have a score to settle.”

There is no Ramos to add to the storyline for the Champions League final but Salah is clearly spurred on to make Real Madrid pay.

His tally of 23 goals this Premier League season saw him finish as joint-Golden Boot winner with Son Heung-min. Recent form, though, does cause alarm — only three of those goals came in the last nine matches. He has scored just three goals in the last 17 games for club and country. Besides form, question marks remain over his fitness and lack of clarity over his future at the club.

Salah was forced off early in Liverpool's FA Cup final win and did not start either of their final two league fixtures to ensure he was fit to face Madrid.

Another cloud on the horizon is that his contract expires at the end of next season and negotiations have dragged on. Salah has refused to commit his long-term future to the Reds but clarified he would stay for the next season.

Despite seeking revenge over Real Madrid, that may well be his destination if Liverpool does not heed the striker's demands. The Spanish club are seeking a replacement now that their chase of Kylian Mbappe didn't bear fruit. But before any of that, the focus for Carlo Ancelotti and Co will be on their own No 9 Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid, who have won all of their last seven finals, have practically been dragged into the title showdown by the Frenchman. Benzema has scored 44 times in 45 games this season to lead them to the Spanish league title and is the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or.

In the previous final with Liverpool, Benzema stood in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. He was just another forward in a star-studded lineup. Now, he’s the marquee man.

With 15 goals from 11 appearances in Champions League, Benzema has scored in five straight games. Beyond just the goals, it is their importance that makes Benzema crucial for this side. Hat-trick against PSG, hat-trick against Chelsea, winning goal against Chelsea, brace against Manchester City and a winning penalty against Manchester City.

“The only pressure I’ll have is waiting to get out on the field,” he said. “It disappears once I walk out. The preparation is the same. We have to enjoy ourselves and we want to make the fans happy. We are in good shape, focused, preparing for the rest of the week up until Saturday. There is no pressure, we have to enjoy it.”

For Benzema, 2018 final has happy memories attached. His fourth European title also had him on the scoresheet — stretching his leg out as Loris Karius tried to throw the ball to a teammate. Instead, Benzema saw the ball roll into an empty net.

“They haven’t changed much for the last four or five years,” Benzema said. “We have to focus on our own game. We eliminated PSG, Chelsea and City, who were the favourites. We are full of confidence heading to Paris. Anything can happen in a final.”

What they’re playing for

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League final for the second time in five years. Jurgen Klopp's side is hoping to end the season with a trophy treble while the Spanish giants are seeking a record-extending 14th European Cup victory.

Liverpool are looking to win a second Champions League in four seasons. A win in Paris would take their tally to seven European Cups to go level with AC Milan. Only Real Madrid have more.

Liverpool have already won the League Cup and the FA Cup. They finished one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League. A treble for Liverpool will be complete if they win the final.

Real Madrid are eyeing their fifth Champions League title in nine seasons.

Carlo Ancelotti can become the first coach to win the Champions League four times, having also triumphed with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007 — he is currently level on three wins with Zinedine Zidane and Bob Paisley.

