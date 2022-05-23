The race for the Golden Boot was on with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Heung Min-Son in the fray.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City scripted a remarkable comeback on Sunday as they beat Aston Villa 3-2 to clinch their sixth title in the Premier League era.

City’s hopes seemed to have been lost when Coutinho doubled Aston Villa’s lead 2-0 in the 69th minute after Matty Cash had given them the lead in the first half.

However, late in the second half, Ilkay Gundogan revived City’s hopes with a powerful header in the 76th minute past Robin Olsen. Rodri then levelled the deal 2-2 in the 78th minute before Gundogan scripted the successful comeback with a close range tap-in, and the comeback was complete in under 10 minutes.

The race for the Golden Boot was on with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Heung Min-Son in the fray. Son struck twice in the second half against Norwich City to reach upto 23 goals one ahead of Salah, but the Egyptian netted in the 84th minute against Wolves to claim his 23rd goal, thereby sharing the Golden Boot award with Son, the South Korean playmaker.

Son eventually became the first Asian player to win the award. What’s more, not even a single goal of his came from the spot.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker shared the Golden Glove award for most clean sheets with Manchester City’s Ederson. Both the Brazilians secured 20 clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

This was Ederson’s third consecutive Golden Glove award.

List of Golden Boot winners: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Son Heung-min (Tottenham, both 23 goals)

List of Golden Glove winners: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City, both 20 clean sheets)

