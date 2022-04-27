Manchester City and Real Madrid produced a seven-goal classic in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

Manchester City won a breathless first-leg against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's City might end up regretting squandering multiple chances in a basketball-style epic where defending went for a complete toss.

City took a two-goal lead three times but just couldn't put the game to bed or even hold on to that advantage. Somehow Real Madrid would be pleased to go into the second leg next week, at home, with just a one-goal deficit.

Man City took the lead after just two minutes and doubled that after 11 minutes with Kevin de Bruyne instrumental in both.

1-0: City took a surprise, early lead after De Bruyne made a late run into the box to connect with a Riyad Mahrez cross

2-0: City doubled their lead when Gabriel Jesus — retained after scoring four goals against Watford in the Premier League on the weekend — coolly finished past Thibaut Courtois after spinning defender David Alaba from a De Bruyne cross

2-1: Real Madrid reduced the deficit in the 33rd minute as City missed multiple chances in the interim. Benzema steered a volley in off the post from Ferland Mendy's cross

3-1: Phil Foden restored City’s two-goal lead in the 53rd minute, heading home a cross from the overlapping Fernandinho - the 36-year-old came on as a substitute for John Stones

3-2: Two minutes later, Real Madrid hit back with Vinicius Jr turning Fernandinho near the halfway line and sprinting down the left before cutting in and placing a shot beyond Man City goalkeeper Ederson

4-2: Bernardo Silva scored in the 74th minute when some Real Madrid players stopped for a foul during the play on Oleksandr Zinchenko. The referee chose to play advantage and the Portuguese player thundered a rising shot inside the near post

4-3: Benzema, many a times a saviour for Real Madrid throughout the season, had the final say once again. With 10 minutes remaining, Aymeric Laporte handballed inside the area and the referee pointed to the spot. Benzema stepped up and converted with a cheekily dispatched "Paneka" penalty

“We could have killed them off,” said Foden after the game.

“The most important thing is we never lay down our arms,” Benzema said. “We are all in this until the end.”

This tie will go to Madrid next week very open and if the first leg is an indication, with plenty of goals more.

