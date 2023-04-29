Star wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday claimed some individuals were trying to steer the ongoing protests against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in New Delhi to a different direction, while adding that they would not let the movement get politicised.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist however, did not take names during his statement on Saturday.

Read | Wrestlers say protest will continue till Brij Bhushan is arrested

“A few people are trying to take our movement to a different direction and we strongly refute it. This is a fight for justice for India’s daughters,” said Bajrang during the protest at Jantar Mantar which resumed last weekend after initially being called off in January.

“A lot of people have entered the protest site and trying to project it as a ‘bhadkau andolan‘ but this is fight to save Indian wrestling. People who are here (assembled) are in our support but not for any political gains,” said Bajrang.

“Politics and other things are secondary, the dignity and honour of women is first, so please don’t indulge in politics. This is players’ movement, so do not link to any political party,” added Bajrang, who is one of the faces of the protest against the BJP MP along with fellow Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat.

Read | Brij Bhushan says ‘industrialist, Congress behind protests’, won’t resign

Politicians such as Congress party’s Priyanka Gandhi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, former Jammu and Kahsmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, Delhi government ministers Atishi Singh and Suarbah Bhardwaj have all visited the protest site to extend their support to the athletes in the last few days.

Vinesh Phogat also sought to placate the people in position of power in her address to media on Saturday.

“All those, who hold constitutional posts (I want to say), that the common man also deserves respect. We respect all, we will not say anything that goes against their honour, but we should also be respected.

“If by mistake we have said something, we apologise because that was not the intention. We come from a civilised society, we have been taught that elders should always be respected,” Vinesh said.

The Delhi Police had on Friday filed two FIRs against Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexually harassing several female wrestlers. While the first FIR pertained to the allegation of Brij Bhushan sexually harassing a minor under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

The FIRs were filed following the Supreme Court’s intervention, a week after the wrestlers filed a complaint at the Connaught Place police station in New Delhi.

While the wrestlers have welcomed the FIRs against the BJP strongman from Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, they have maintained that the protests would continue until Brij Bhushan was put behind bars.

Brij Bhushan, meanwhile, has insisted he is “no criminal” while adding that he is willing to co-operate with the Delhi Police.

With inputs from PTI

