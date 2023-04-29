I am not a criminal: WFI chief slams wrestlers over FIR

WFI Row: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who is being accused of significant sexual harassment by female athletes, said on Saturday that he will step down from his post as demanded by the protesting wrestlers only after proving his innocence.

“Their (wrestlers) demands are constantly changing. They first asked for my resignation as the federation chief, I said that would mean accepting the charges against me. Resignation is no big deal, but I won’t do it as a criminal. I am not a criminal,” the WFI chief told the media.

Asserting that will cooperate with any inquiry as he has trust in the judiciary and the investigating agencies, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reiterated that he was innocent.

“I am happy with the judiciary’s decision. The Delhi Police will investigate the allegations, and I am ready to cooperate with them in every possible way. No one is bigger than the judiciary in this country. The order has come to file an FIR (first information report). The government had also said it had no objection to filing an FIR. I am not bigger than the Supreme Court. I welcome the order,” Mr Singh told reporters.

He also accused the Congress of trying to malign his reputation and claimed that “one businessman” “one family” and “one akhada (wrestling arena)” have hatched a conspiracy against him.

“I have not yet received the FIR copy. I will speak once I’ve received the FIR copy,” he said.

“I have been facing abuses and allegations for months now. This hurts my family and supporters, but I want an impartial enquiry. They instigated people against me for four months and kept bringing new people to make accusations. I have always respected the government, they are the ones jumping the gun. They are saying I should be in jail,” he said.

