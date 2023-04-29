A day after two FIRs were registered against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI chief has said that he is ready for any kind of investigation but will not resign from his post as it would indicate that he has accepted the charges against him.

Brij Bhushan has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers including a minor.

“I am completely innocent and have full faith in Supreme Court and Delhi Police. I am ready to face any kind of investigation,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “Resigning as president of the Wrestling Federation of India is not a big deal for me, but I will not resign as a criminal.”

“I’m not a criminal. Resigning means I have accepted their allegations.”

Brij Bhushan also hit back at the protesting wrestlers over their meeting with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday Morning at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The WFI president said that Congress and an industrialist are behind the wrestlers’ protest.

“Today it has been seen who is behind this controversy. I have been saying from the beginning that an industrialist and the Congress have a hand in this. They are upset with me,” Singh said.

VIDEO | "There are serious allegations against this individual (Brij Bhushan Singh). He should resign first. He should be removed from his post," says @priyankagandhi after meeting with the wrestlers protesting against the WFI chief earlier today.

Top Indian wrestlers including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have been on protest against Brij Bhushan since April 23, demanding FIR against the BJP leader and that he be removed from all posts.

Wrestlers had initially staged a protest in January which ended after the Sports Ministry formed an ‘oversight committee’ to look into the allegations against the WFI president. However, after no action was taken against Brij Bhushan, the wrestlers returned to protest and also moved Supreme Court.

The Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against Brij Bhushan. The first FIR was registered under the POCSO Act, while the second was related to outraging modesty. Both FIRs were registered after SC’s intervention.

While talking to the media, Brij Bhushan said that all the demands of the wrestlers have been met and questioned why they were still sitting on protest. He added that it was a protest by the “conspirators”.

“An FIR has been lodged against me, yet they are sitting on dharna. Why?” he asked.

“Why are they constantly speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Ministry?”

“They did not wait for the investigation report to be made public and went to the Supreme Court and there raised a new allegation. They are saying that the sport has to be saved but they are not saving the game (by doing this). They have caused a huge loss in the last four months,” he said.

Brij Bhushan, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, said that all “akharas” of Haryana and UP are with him except “one family’s akhara” and claimed that he will soon be “proved innocent”.

“First they demanded an FIR and now that the FIR has been lodged, they are demanding to put me in jail. I am a member of Lok Sabha. It has not been by the grace of Vinesh Phogat (one of the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar) but the people of my area have made me an MP,” Singh said.

“I have full faith in the law of the land. I will definitely be proven innocent. It has been troubling me for a long time. I and my family are being abused. Our supporters are also being targeted but my supporters and family have full faith that I am innocent. Soon, the country will also come to know about it.”

Singh has already completed 12 years as WFI president and cannot compete for another term. He said that he will resign with the election of the new president.

