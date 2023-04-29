The protesting wrestlers have termed the FIRs against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as “the first step towards victory” but vowed to continue their protest till the WFI chief is arrested.

“We thank the Supreme Court for its directions, this is the first step towards victory for us but it does not mark the end of our protest. We will continue to sit here and, talk to our elders and then decide the way ahead,” Sakshi Malik said.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan, one of them under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. Brij Bhushan has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers including a minor.

Vinesh Phogat, World Championship medallist, said that wrestlers do not have faith in Delhi Police as it took them six days to file the FIR and it was done after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

“It (Police) might file a loose FIR. We will see, observe then take a decision (on calling off protest). He should be behind the bars and removed from all the posts he holds, otherwise he will try to influence the investigation,” Phogat said.

Vinesh and several top wrestlers of the country including Olympic medal winners Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have been on the protest since 23 April seeking action against the WFI president.

The wrestlers had first launched their protest in January earlier this year which was called off after a meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur who announced the formation of an ‘oversight committee’ to probe allegations levelled against Brij Bhushan.

The committee, headed by legendary boxer Mary Kom, was tasked with investigating the allegations and submitting a report to the Sports Ministry. However, with the findings not made public and due to a lack of action against the WFI chief, the wrestlers resumed their protest at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital in New Delhi on 23 April.

Meanwhile, the wrestlers have found support from top sports personalities in the country including Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra, Sania Mirza, Rani Rampal, Virender Sehwag, Kapil Dev, Sardar Singh and others.

