West Bengal polls 2021 LIVE updates: This is a land of Vivekananda, Netaji, Aurobindo, Shyama Prasad Mookjerjee, says PM Modi

West Bengal polls 2021 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata has begun where he addressing the 'Brigade Cholo Rally' in front of a massive crowd. Modi's first rally after the poll notification for the Assembly elections was issued in the state will kick start the election season momentum in the state.
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI
Suvendu Adhikari, who switched to the BJP from the TMC, slammed his former party at the Brigade Parade Ground. "TMC is not a political party, it has become a private limited company. Its chairman is called Mamata Banerjee and its MD is Tolabaaz Bhaipo," he said, referring to Banerjee's nephew.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed at the Kolkata airport, said reports. Modis is likely to begin his address at the Brigade Parade Ground at 2 pm.
Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sharpen BJP's campaign for the high-octane assembly elections in West Bengal with a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Sunday.
The prime minister's Sunday rally is said to be culmination of the "Parivartan Yatra" launched by the saffron party in the poll-bound Bengal in February this year.
"The prime minister will set the tone of the election campaign with a rally at Brigade grounds," a BJP leader said.
Sunday's rally will be the first major event of the saffron party in West Bengal after declaration of eight-phase elections in the state. The BJP has planned to make it a grand success with a record crowd presence which the iconic ground has never witnessed.
The BJP, which was scheduled to come out with the candidate list for the first two phases on Friday, had decided to postpone it for the brigade rally.
"We have decided to postpone the release of the candidate list for the brigade rally. Once it is over, we would come out with our list," BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.
Along with Modi several top senior BJP leaders will be present at the rally. BJP sources told news agency PTI that the rally might also throw up surprises as a few noted personalities including Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty might be present on the dais.
Once considered close to the CPM, Chakraborty was Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for few years, before resigning expressing desire to quit politics.
Chakraborty's participation in Modi's brigade parade ground rallyhas generated considerable interest among BJP supporters turning out for the mega event, according to the news agency.
Chakraborty met BJP national general secretary in- charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya after arriving in Kolkata on Saturday evening.
Modi will be addressing the mega poll rally as West Bengal heads for an eight-phase assembly election starting 27 March.
BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has claimed that the election rally will be attended by nearly 10 lakh people.
