West Bengal polls 2021 LIVE updates: This is a land of Vivekananda, Netaji, Aurobindo, Shyama Prasad Mookjerjee, says PM Modi

West Bengal polls 2021 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata has begun where he addressing the 'Brigade Cholo Rally' in front of a massive crowd. Modi's first rally after the poll notification for the Assembly elections was issued in the state will kick start the election season momentum in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari who switched to the BJP from the TMC slammed his former party at the Brigade Parade Ground. "TMC is not a political party, it has become a private limited company. Its chairman is called Mamata Banerjee and its MD is Tolabaaz Bhaipo," ANI quotes him as saying.

Landed in Kolkata. On my way to the massive party rally. Looking forward to being among Party Karyakartas and the wonderful people of West Bengal.

"Today's day is like a dream for me. The world’s biggest democracy’s biggest leader Prime Miister Narendra Modi will be here in a short while," said Mithun Chakraborty, after joining the BJP in Kolkata. "I dreamt of doing something for India, I can see that dream come to reality today," News18 quotes him as saying.

At the Brigade Parade Grounds rally for PM Narendra Modi. Welcoming Mithun Chakravrty to the fight for a better Bengal pic.twitter.com/OFToJyhjTY

Prime Miniiter Narendra Modi begins his speech with chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and chants of Vande Mataram. He greets senior leaders of BJP present on the stage and the people of Kolkata. I have addressed 100s of rallies in my political life but such a huge crowd giving its blessings, I am only able to witness this today. The roads are blocked but I don't think they will be able to reach, he says.

The land of Bengal has increased the science and knowledge in the country. The state has given us many who sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country , he says and pays tributes to the state. He invokes leaders such as SyamaPrasad Mukherjee, Vivekananda and Aurobindo.

The TMC and Mamata Banerjee have broken the trust of the people, alleges Narendra Modi. Bengal wants peace, development and 'sonar Bangla," he says. On the one side there are Congress and the left parties which are anti-Bengal while on the other side the people of Bengal themselves. 'The people who have gathered here are evidence of the hope that is being nurtured by the people who will vote out Trinamool Congress in the upcoming elections, he says. He also referred to actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP, as the son of Bengal.

Some people must be thinking today is 2 May, says Modi and again exhorts audience to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai. "With blessings of the people, the project of Sonar Bangala will definitely be achieved", he says. I promise you of 'asal parivartan'-- I want to assure you of increasing investment in Bengal, of redeveloping the state and of protecting its culture, he says.



Suvendu Adhikari, who switched to the BJP from the TMC, slammed his former party at the Brigade Parade Ground. "TMC is not a political party, it has become a private limited company. Its chairman is called Mamata Banerjee and its MD is Tolabaaz Bhaipo," he said, referring to Banerjee's nephew.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed at the Kolkata airport, said reports. Modis is likely to begin his address at the Brigade Parade Ground at 2 pm.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled address at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sharpen BJP's campaign for the high-octane assembly elections in West Bengal with a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Sunday.

The prime minister's Sunday rally is said to be culmination of the "Parivartan Yatra" launched by the saffron party in the poll-bound Bengal in February this year.

"The prime minister will set the tone of the election campaign with a rally at Brigade grounds," a BJP leader said.

Sunday's rally will be the first major event of the saffron party in West Bengal after declaration of eight-phase elections in the state. The BJP has planned to make it a grand success with a record crowd presence which the iconic ground has never witnessed.

The BJP, which was scheduled to come out with the candidate list for the first two phases on Friday, had decided to postpone it for the brigade rally.

"We have decided to postpone the release of the candidate list for the brigade rally. Once it is over, we would come out with our list," BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

Along with Modi several top senior BJP leaders will be present at the rally. BJP sources told news agency PTI that the rally might also throw up surprises as a few noted personalities including Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty might be present on the dais.

Once considered close to the CPM, Chakraborty was Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for few years, before resigning expressing desire to quit politics.

Chakraborty's participation in Modi's brigade parade ground rallyhas generated considerable interest among BJP supporters turning out for the mega event, according to the news agency.

Chakraborty met BJP national general secretary in- charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya after arriving in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

Modi will be addressing the mega poll rally as West Bengal heads for an eight-phase assembly election starting 27 March.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has claimed that the election rally will be attended by nearly 10 lakh people.

With inputs from PTI