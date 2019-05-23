Vijayawada Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Vijayawada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 1,564,511 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 589,998

Male electors: 599,506

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Mylavaram, Vijayawada East, Nandigama (SC), Tiruvuru (SC), Vijayawada Central, Vijayawada West, Jaggayyapeta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s Gadde Ramamohan won the election in 1999. In 2004 and 2009, Congress candidate Rajagopal Lagadapati came to power. Kesineni Srinivas from TDP won with 49.59 percent votes in 2014.

Demographics: The city of Vijayawada is the third-largest in Andhra Pradesh and has a metropolitan population of 1,048,240, according to the 2011 census. Sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas will contest again in 2019 with TDP ticket.

