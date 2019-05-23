Co-presented by


Vijayawada Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:18:22 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IPBP Andukuri Vijaya Bhaskar 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP Potluri V. Prasad (Pvp) 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Naraharisetty Narasimharao 0 Votes 0% Votes
MDPP Datla Lurdu Mary 0 Votes 0% Votes
NVCP Padala Siva Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Sekhar 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSP Muttam Setty Prasad Babu 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP Kesineni Srinivasa (Nani) 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anil Kumar Maddineni 0 Votes 0% Votes
IUML Sk. Riyaz 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dhanekula Gandhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nandini Nallaghatla 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohammad Ishaq 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bolisetty Hari Babu 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Kilaru Dileep 0 Votes 0% Votes
Vijayawada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 1,564,511 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 589,998

Male electors: 599,506

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Mylavaram, Vijayawada East, Nandigama (SC), Tiruvuru (SC), Vijayawada Central, Vijayawada West, Jaggayyapeta

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s Gadde Ramamohan won the election in 1999. In 2004 and 2009, Congress candidate Rajagopal Lagadapati came to power. Kesineni Srinivas from TDP won with 49.59 percent votes in 2014.

Demographics: The city of Vijayawada is the third-largest in Andhra Pradesh and has a metropolitan population of 1,048,240, according to the 2011 census. Sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas will contest again in 2019 with TDP ticket.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:18:22 IST

