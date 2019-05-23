Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde wins

Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total Electors: 14,50,599 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,42,865

Female Electors: 7,07,734

Assembly Constituencies: Khanapur, Kittur, Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Yellapur

Reserved: No

Delimited: After Delimitation, Ankola legislative assembly segment was abolished and a new legislative assembly segment, Yellapur, came into existence.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Margaret Alva won from this constituency in 1999. Since 2004, the constituency is being represented by Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde.

Demography: Muslims voters number over 2.5 lakh in Uttara Kannada, a coastal constituency in Karnataka. They are particularly strong in Bhatkal, Haliyal and Mundgod. Idigas, an OBC community found in South Central Karnataka, are the majority electorate of the constituency.

