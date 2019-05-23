Co-presented by


Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde wins

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 21:06:49 IST pollpedia

Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total Electors: 14,50,599 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,42,865

Female Electors: 7,07,734

Assembly Constituencies: Khanapur, Kittur, Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Yellapur

Reserved: No

Delimited: After Delimitation, Ankola legislative assembly segment was abolished and a new legislative assembly segment, Yellapur, came into existence.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Margaret Alva won from this constituency in 1999. Since 2004, the constituency is being represented by Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde.

Demography: Muslims voters number over 2.5 lakh in Uttara Kannada, a coastal constituency in Karnataka. They are particularly strong in Bhatkal, Haliyal and Mundgod. Idigas, an OBC community found in South Central Karnataka, are the majority electorate of the constituency.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 21:06:49 IST

