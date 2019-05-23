Udupi-Chikmaglur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Shobha Karandlaje wins

Udupi-Chikmaglur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total Electors: 13,87,295 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,79,286

Female Electors: 7,08,009

Assembly Constituencies: Chikmagalur, Kapu, Karkal, Kundapura, Mudigere (SC), Sringeri, Tarikere, Udupi

Reserved: No

Delimited: This constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda won the seat in 2009. However, he resigned in order to take over as Karnataka chief minister in 2011. In the bye-election, K Jayaprakash Hegde won the seat. Since the 2014 elections, the seat is being held by BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje.

Demography: As per a 2014 report, SCs/STs, Billavas, Vokkaligas and Bunts form the majority of the population. Christians, Muslims, Brahmins and Lingayats are also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency. It is to be noted that the constituency is unique in the sense that it includes coastal as well as the Malnad region (Western Ghats). Owing to the presence of several places of religious significance, Hindutva politics is dominant in the Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency.

