Udaipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Arjunlal Meena from BJP wins

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 20:15:59 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Arjunlal Meena 871,548 Votes 60% Votes
INC Raghuvir Singh Meena 433,634 Votes 30% Votes
BTP Birdhi Lal Chhanwal 51,643 Votes 4% Votes
NOTA Nota 28,179 Votes 2% Votes
CPI Ghanshyam Singh Tawar 18,386 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Kesulal Meena 16,318 Votes 1% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Kika Mina 13,099 Votes 1% Votes
APOI Harji Lal Meena 11,855 Votes 1% Votes
STBP Shankerlal 5,690 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Parbhulal Meena 4,166 Votes 0% Votes

Udaipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 18,17,940

Female electors: 8,87,933

Male electors: 9,30,007

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Vallabhnagar and Mavli Assembly seats were moved to Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara assembly seats were moved to Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat. Aspur, Salumber, Gogunda, Kherwara were added from erstwhile Salumber Lok Sabha constituency, which was dissolved due to delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Gogunda (ST), Jhadol (ST), Kherwara (ST), Udaipur Rural (ST), Udaipur, Salumber (ST), Dhariawad (ST), Aspur (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Meena won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP’s Arjun Meena in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Udaipur and Dungarpur districts. It is a tribal dominated constituency.

