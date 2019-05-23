Udaipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Arjunlal Meena from BJP wins

Udaipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 19

Total electors: 18,17,940

Female electors: 8,87,933

Male electors: 9,30,007

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Vallabhnagar and Mavli Assembly seats were moved to Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency in 2008. Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara assembly seats were moved to Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat. Aspur, Salumber, Gogunda, Kherwara were added from erstwhile Salumber Lok Sabha constituency, which was dissolved due to delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Gogunda (ST), Jhadol (ST), Kherwara (ST), Udaipur Rural (ST), Udaipur, Salumber (ST), Dhariawad (ST), Aspur (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Meena won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP’s Arjun Meena in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Udaipur and Dungarpur districts. It is a tribal dominated constituency.

