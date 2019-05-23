Tura Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Agatha Sangma of NPP wins seat

Tura Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 5,86,299 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 2,89,209

Male electors: 2,97,090

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the constituency’s limits were redefined to exclude Rongrenggiri, Mendipathar and Rongchugiri Assembly constituencies.

Assembly Constituencies: Kharkutta, Mendipathar, Resubelpara, Bajengdoba, Songsak, Rongjeng, William Nagar, Raksamgre, Tikrikila, Phulbari, Rajabala, Selsella, Dadenggre, North Tura, South Tura, Rangsakona, Ampati, Mahendraganj, Salmanpara, Gambegre, Dalu, Rongara Siju, Chokpot, Baghmara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Purno Agitok Sangma won the election in 1999 and 2004. In 2009 Agatha K Sangma won the election. A founding member of NCP, Purno Agitok Sangma later founded the National People’s Party and was elected MP from Tura in 2014.

Demographics: The West Garo Hills is home to 6,43,291 people. Former chief minister Purno Agitok Sangma’s daughter Agatha, who had won the seat in 2009 on NCP ticket, is running for MP from the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.