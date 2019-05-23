Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:28:29 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Velu R 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijayan A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vigneshwaran A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajendiran T 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Babu B 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Arul R 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Annadurai S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Annadurai B 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Annadurai.T.S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Rameshbabu R 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIUUK Kalasthri S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raghunathan K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Padavettan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ayyappan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Karuna S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Udhayakumar P S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Indiramohan P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anbalagan M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kalaimani S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Krishnamoorthy A 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Agri.Krishnamurthy.S.S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gnanasekar A 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sivagururaj T 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Krishnamurthi R 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Annadurai C N 0 Votes 0% Votes
Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 11

Total Electors: 13,52,966 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,75,321

Female Electors: 6,77,645

Assembly Constituencies: Jolarpet, Tiruppattur, Chengam (SC), Tiruvannamalai, Kilpennathur, Kalasapakkam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: D Venugopal of the DMK won the seat in 2009. In 2014 elections, R Vanaroja of the AIADMK snatched the seat from him.

Demography: Tiruvannamalai town, which is a pilgrimage centre for millions of devotees, falls under this constituency. Tiruvannamalai is largely an agricultural district, which is continuing to face droughts for many years now. Other than the Vanniyars, Mudaliars and Dalits are also found in sizeable numbers.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:28:29 IST

