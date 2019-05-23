Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 11

Total Electors: 13,52,966 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,75,321

Female Electors: 6,77,645

Assembly Constituencies: Jolarpet, Tiruppattur, Chengam (SC), Tiruvannamalai, Kilpennathur, Kalasapakkam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: D Venugopal of the DMK won the seat in 2009. In 2014 elections, R Vanaroja of the AIADMK snatched the seat from him.

Demography: Tiruvannamalai town, which is a pilgrimage centre for millions of devotees, falls under this constituency. Tiruvannamalai is largely an agricultural district, which is continuing to face droughts for many years now. Other than the Vanniyars, Mudaliars and Dalits are also found in sizeable numbers.

