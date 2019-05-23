Co-presented by


Tenkasi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:20:14 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Vairavan, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Moorthy, D. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Muthumurugan, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ponnuthai, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Mathivanan, S.S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Muneshwaran, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subbiah, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suriyaragupathi, T. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sundaram, N. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sivajayaprakash, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
ACDP Ravi, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ponnuthai, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Thamarai Selvam, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Deepan Arun, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dhanus Kodi, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Thangaraj, C. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Selvakumar, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Palanisamy, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bharatharaj, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Dhanush.M.Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ponnuthai, G. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ponnusamy, R. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Perumalsamy, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Dr.Krishnasamy, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
Tenkasi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 37

Total Electors: 13,82,081 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,88,958

Female Electors: 6,93,123

Assembly Constituencies: Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur (SC), Sankarankovil, Vasudevanallur (SC), Kadayanallur, Tenkasi

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, S Murugesan of the AIADMK won the seat defeating his BJP rival. But he lost to M Appadurai of the CPI in the next elections. P Lingam of the CPI won the seat in 2009 before losing to M Vasanthi of AIADMK.

Demography: Popular for the Courtralam waterfalls, Tenkasi is becoming a tourist hotspot in South India. The constituency, as far as the caste dynamics is concerned, is dominated by Scheduled Castes, who constitute 15 percent of the electorate. According to a report, Thevars constitute 12 percent, while Nadars comprise eight percent of the electorate. Muslims and Yadavas also have a significant presence in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:20:14 IST

