Tenkasi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tenkasi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 37

Total Electors: 13,82,081 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,88,958

Female Electors: 6,93,123

Assembly Constituencies: Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur (SC), Sankarankovil, Vasudevanallur (SC), Kadayanallur, Tenkasi

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, S Murugesan of the AIADMK won the seat defeating his BJP rival. But he lost to M Appadurai of the CPI in the next elections. P Lingam of the CPI won the seat in 2009 before losing to M Vasanthi of AIADMK.

Demography: Popular for the Courtralam waterfalls, Tenkasi is becoming a tourist hotspot in South India. The constituency, as far as the caste dynamics is concerned, is dominated by Scheduled Castes, who constitute 15 percent of the electorate. According to a report, Thevars constitute 12 percent, while Nadars comprise eight percent of the electorate. Muslims and Yadavas also have a significant presence in this constituency.

