Tehri-Garhwal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Tehri-Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 14,23,729 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,93,610

Male electors: 7,29,701

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency limits were changed according to the Delimitations of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies order, 2008. Deoprayag, Narendranagar, Laxman Chowk, Rishikesh and Rudraprayag constituencies were removed.

Assembly Constituencies: Purola, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Ghansali, Pratapnagar, Tehri, Dhanolti, Chakrata, Vikasnagar, Sahaspur, Raipur, Rajpur Road, Dehradun Cantt., Mussoorie

Results in last four elections: Manabendra Shah from BJP won the elections in 1999 when Tehri Garhwal was a part of Uttar Pradesh. He was elected again in 2004. Congress candidate Vijay Bahuguna was elected MP in 2009. BJP’s Bhagat Singh Koshyari won the elections in 2014 by a margin of over 2.84 lakh votes.

Demographics: Tehri-Garhwal is considered a Thakur seat in Uttarakhand's local politics. Thakurs constitute nearly 35 percent of the electorate in the state. As per the local caste dynamics, this seat is often fought by a Thakur candidate.

