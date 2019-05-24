Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Tehri-Garhwal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:15:58 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah 565,333 Votes 65% Votes
INC Pritam Singh 264,747 Votes 30% Votes
IND Gopal Mani 10,686 Votes 1% Votes
CPI(M) Rajendra Purohit 6,626 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 6,276 Votes 1% Votes
IND Sardar Khan (Pappu) 5,457 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Satyapal 4,582 Votes 1% Votes
IND Sanjay Goyal 2,406 Votes 0% Votes
IND Brij Bhushan Karanwal 1,962 Votes 0% Votes
IND Madhu Shah 1,483 Votes 0% Votes
IND Barhm Dev Jha 1,446 Votes 0% Votes
IND Daulat Kunwar 1,399 Votes 0% Votes
UKD Jay Prakash Upadhyay 1,157 Votes 0% Votes
UPGP (Ca) Sanjay Kundaliya 1,098 Votes 0% Votes
UKD(D) Anu Pant 723 Votes 0% Votes
SVP Gautam Singh Bisht 688 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Tehri-Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency

 Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 14,23,729 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,93,610

Male electors: 7,29,701

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency limits were changed according to the Delimitations of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies order, 2008. Deoprayag, Narendranagar, Laxman Chowk, Rishikesh and Rudraprayag constituencies were removed.

Assembly Constituencies: Purola, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Ghansali, Pratapnagar, Tehri, Dhanolti, Chakrata, Vikasnagar, Sahaspur, Raipur, Rajpur Road, Dehradun Cantt., Mussoorie

Results in last four elections: Manabendra Shah from BJP won the elections in 1999 when Tehri Garhwal was a part of Uttar Pradesh. He was elected again in 2004. Congress candidate Vijay Bahuguna was elected MP in 2009. BJP’s Bhagat Singh Koshyari won the elections in 2014 by a margin of over 2.84 lakh votes.

Demographics: Tehri-Garhwal is considered a Thakur seat in Uttarakhand's local politics. Thakurs constitute nearly 35 percent of the electorate in the state. As per the local caste dynamics, this seat is often fought by a Thakur candidate.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:15:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile