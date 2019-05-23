Solapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Shri Sha. Bra. Dr. Jai Sidheshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji, Prof. Dr. Arjun Gena Ohal and Sushilkumar Shinde are in lead

Solapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 17,02,755

Female electors: 8,09,019

Male electors: 8,93,736

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency prior to 2008. Mohol and Pandharpur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Pandharpur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Mohol (SC), Solapur City North, Solapur City Central, Akkalkot, Solapur South, Pandharpur.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde won the seat in 1999. In 2004, BJP’s Subhash Deshmukh won the seat. In 2009, Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde won the seat again but lost it to BJP leader Sharad Bansode in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Solapur district. The district has a population of 43,17,756 as per Census 2011. It has an SC population of 6,49,745 people.

