Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Solapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Shri Sha. Bra. Dr. Jai Sidheshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji, Prof. Dr. Arjun Gena Ohal and Sushilkumar Shinde are in lead

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:39:15 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BHMP Krishna Nagnath Bhise 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Ambedkar Prakash Yashwant 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPSP Vishnu Sidram Gaidhankar 0 Votes 0% Votes
HJP Shrivenkateshwar Maha Swamiji (Katakdhond D.G.) 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Khandare Sudarshan Raichand 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ughade Ashok Bhagwanrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Prof. Dr. Arjun Gena Ohal 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Shinde Shushilkumar Sambhjirao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Malhari Gulab Patole 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Manisha Manohar Karande 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Vikram Uttam Kasabe 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shrimant Muralidhar Mhaske 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Shri Sha. Bra. Dr. Jai Sidheshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Solapur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 42

Total electors: 17,02,755

Female electors: 8,09,019

Male electors: 8,93,736

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. It was a de-reserved constituency prior to 2008. Mohol and Pandharpur Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Pandharpur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Mohol (SC), Solapur City North, Solapur City Central, Akkalkot, Solapur South, Pandharpur.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde won the seat in 1999. In 2004, BJP’s Subhash Deshmukh won the seat. In 2009, Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde won the seat again but lost it to BJP leader Sharad Bansode in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Solapur district. The district has a population of 43,17,756 as per Census 2011. It has an SC population of 6,49,745 people.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:39:15 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile