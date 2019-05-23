Sikar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Sumedhanand Saraswati of BJP wins

Sikar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 17,70,424

Female electors: 8,26,193

Male electors: 9,44,231

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Lachhmangarh, Dhod (SC), Sikar, Danta Ramgarh, Khandela, Neem Ka Thana, Srimadhopur, Chomu

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Subhash Meharia won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, Congress leader Mahadeo Singh Khandela won the seat, defeating Meharia. He was succeeded by BJP leader Sumedhanand Saraswati in 2014.

Demographics: It covers almost the entire Sikar district and a part of Jaipur district. Part of the Shekhawati region as well, Jats have a strong presence. This time, CPM’s entry into the region by pitting former MLA Amra Ram also may make it a tough spot for the Congress. Farmers in the region are not happy as well, which may lead to tilting the electoral balance.

