Sidhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Riti Pathak of BJP wins

Sidhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 11

Total Electors: 17,36,050 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,15,700

Female Electors: 8,20,350

Assembly Constituencies: Churhat, Sidhi, Sihawal, Chitrangi, Singrauli, Deosar, Dhauhani, Beohari

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After the delimitation process, Sidhi became a general seat. Earlier it was reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Chandrapratap Singh of the BJP won the seat. However, he was expelled from the Parliament in the aftermath of the Cash-for-Vote scam. In the ensuing by-election, Manik Singh of the Congress won the seat. BJP has been winning the seat since 2009. In the last election, Riti Pathak won the seat after defeating the Congress candidate by over 1.08 Lakh votes.

Demography: Sidhi is one of the many tribal dominated Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. It covers the entire districts of Sidhi and Singrauli and one Assembly constituency in Shahdol district. As per the 2011 Census report, Scheduled Tribes form at least 27 percent of the population in Sidhi district, while they form one-third of the population in neighbouring Singrauli district.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.