Shrawasti Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:11:08 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BSP WON Ram Shiromani 441,771 Votes 44% Votes
BJP Daddan Mishra 436,451 Votes 44% Votes
INC Dhirendra Pratap Singh 58,042 Votes 6% Votes
Nota Nota 17,108 Votes 2% Votes
CPI Nabban Khan 12,662 Votes 1% Votes
SHS Rajwant Singh 7,479 Votes 1% Votes
IND Ugrasen Singh 7,064 Votes 1% Votes
IND Balmukund 5,431 Votes 1% Votes
HND Ram Kumar Pandey 4,325 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arjun 3,509 Votes 0% Votes
KMSP Hanoman Prasad Mishra 3,165 Votes 0% Votes
Shrawasti Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 58 

Total electors: 17,88,080

Female electors: 8,11,665

Male electors: 9,76,415

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008. Prior to that, this constituency was called Balrampur.

Assembly Constituencies: Bhinga, Shrawasti, Tulsipur, Gainsari, Balrampur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Vinay Kumar Pandey of the Congress won the seat in the 2009 elections while Daddan Mishra of the BJP defeated Samajwadi Party’s Atiq Ahmed to win the seat.

Demographics: Shravasti is one of the comparatively smaller districts in the state. It has an overwhelming Muslim minority with its district headquarter Bhinga having a Muslim majority. Sahu community, a sub-community within OBCs are influential in the Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency. Dalits constitute around 18 percent of the population.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:11:08 IST

