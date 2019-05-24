Shrawasti Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Shrawasti Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 58

Total electors: 17,88,080

Female electors: 8,11,665

Male electors: 9,76,415

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008. Prior to that, this constituency was called Balrampur.

Assembly Constituencies: Bhinga, Shrawasti, Tulsipur, Gainsari, Balrampur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Vinay Kumar Pandey of the Congress won the seat in the 2009 elections while Daddan Mishra of the BJP defeated Samajwadi Party’s Atiq Ahmed to win the seat.

Demographics: Shravasti is one of the comparatively smaller districts in the state. It has an overwhelming Muslim minority with its district headquarter Bhinga having a Muslim majority. Sahu community, a sub-community within OBCs are influential in the Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency. Dalits constitute around 18 percent of the population.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.